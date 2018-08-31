Trump Volunteer Tries To Block Journalist From Photographing Protester At Rally

A volunteer for President Donald Trump attempted to physically block a photojournalist from taking a picture of a protester at a campaign rally in Indiana on Thursday night.

AP photographer Evan Vucci snapped an image of the unidentified member of Trump’s advance team putting his hand in front of a journalist’s camera:

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

AP reported that Trump “paced on stage” as the protester was escorted from the arena.

“And now tomorrow, you’re gonna read headlines: ‘Trump had protesters all over the place,’” Trump said, according to Business Insider, which noted that the rally was interrupted by demonstrators several times.

Trump has repeatedly called the media the “enemy of the people” and accused the press of spreading “fake” stories about him. He’s also told supporters not to believe what they see or read.

“Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening,” Trump said in July.