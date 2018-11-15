COMEDY
11/15/2018 04:52 am ET

Twitter Users Mock Trump's Latest Conspiracy Theory With 'Voter Disguise' Pics

Critics offer some weird "evidence" for the president's voter fraud claims.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump made accusations of voter fraud on Wednesday ― without providing any evidence to back up his claims. 

“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles,” Trump told the Daily Caller. “Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

Trump did not offer any proof so some of his critics on Twitter stepped in with some mocking “evidence” of their own: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Voter Id
Twitter Users Mock Trump's Latest Conspiracy Theory With 'Voter Disguise' Pics
CONVERSATIONS