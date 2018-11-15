President Donald Trump made accusations of voter fraud on Wednesday ― without providing any evidence to back up his claims.
“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles,” Trump told the Daily Caller. “Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”
Trump did not offer any proof so some of his critics on Twitter stepped in with some mocking “evidence” of their own: