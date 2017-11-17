WEIRD NEWS
People Are Hilariously Reimagining Donald Trump’s Awkward Water Bottle Moment

Trump playing the panpipes? Check.

By Lee Moran

The thirst for a picture of President Donald Trump using both hands to drink from a water bottle is most definitely real.

Reddit users have been immortalizing the president’s awkward moment, which came during a televised speech on Wednesday, via a so-called Photoshop battle.

Ever since Redditor Jump_Yossarian shared the above snap on Thursday, fellow users have been spoofing Trump’s gulp in hundreds of hilarious ways.

Trump is “seen” playing musical instruments, hanging with Russian President Vladimir Putin and drinking from a baby’s bottle in some of the images.

Check out some of the best posts below:

trumper things
Lady and the Trump
Heart and Soul
PSBattle - Trump drinking...
