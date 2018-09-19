POLITICS
09/19/2018 03:24 am ET

Donald Trump Makes A Stunning Observation About The Wetness Of Water

The president's comments caused the jokes to rain down on Twitter.
By Ed Mazza
By Ed Mazza

Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday that thanked first responders for helping the victims of Hurricane Florence. But the president appeared to be winging his comments, which included a line that instantly took on a life of its own on social media.

“This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water,” he said. “Rarely have we had an experience like it and it certainly is not good.” 

The comment about how wet the storm was “from the standpoint of water” caused jokes to rain down on Twitter:

 

