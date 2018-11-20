Trump Hints He May Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Insulting Michelle Wolf

Bloomberg via Getty Images President Donald Trump reacted to news of the White House Correspondents' Association changing its annual dinner setup by insulting comedian Michelle Wolf.

President Donald Trump revived his rivalry with Michelle Wolf in light of the White House Correspondents’ Association’s decision to break with tradition and feature an author instead of a comedian for its upcoming annual dinner.

“So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian,” Trump tweeted Tuesday night, teasing that he may go as a result.

“Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition,” he added.

Wolf was the featured speaker at the previous White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April. During her set, she targeted top Trump administration officials, including White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who were at the dinner.

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

The association announced Monday that author Ron Chernow, who wrote a bestselling biography of Alexander Hamilton, will be the featured speaker during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 27.

Wolf, whose performance at last year’s dinner created some controversy, called the association “cowards” over its decision.

“The media is complicit. And I couldn’t be prouder,” she tweeted.