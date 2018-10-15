Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Weird ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ Portrait Of Himself

President Donald Trump has an unusual portrait hanging in the White House.

Now on 60 Minutes: There's less than a month until the mid-term elections. Hear what President Trump has to say about some of the issues that will likely be motivating voters at the ballot. pic.twitter.com/4WYnh3t0hy — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

The portrait is one of a number of presidential images created by Andy Thomas, who has painted both Democrats and Republicans. He told Time earlier this year that he considers himself an independent who supported both Reagan and former President Bill Clinton.

Thomas said Trump was “outside the norm,” which made him an interesting subject:

“Is he going to end up going in history as a great Republican or an abnormality or something? So it’s interesting. I just put him at the table, more or less the center of attention. We’ll let history decide. Or let the people decide. It’s not up to me.”

Thomas told The Daily Beast that Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) gave the portrait to Trump. The president later made a “real gracious call” to say how much he liked the portrait.

“He was very complimentary,” Thomas said. “He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”

Not everyone agrees:

oh my god, it's hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 15, 2018

Lincoln is quietly changing his party affiliation in his grave. pic.twitter.com/cjn0V6WomN — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 15, 2018

Hang it next to the velvet Elvis and dogs playing poker — at least until the spirits of the dead presidents burn Trumps face off the canvas. — Heidi Bailey🇨🇦 (@DOTsGtGrandbaby) October 15, 2018

