President Donald Trump on Monday couldn’t seem to figure out how to describe the White House.
Speaking before the traditional Easter Egg Roll, Trump said:
“I want to thank the White House Historical Association and all of the people that work so hard with Melania, with everybody, to keep this incredible house or building, or whatever you want to call it — because there really is no name for it; it is special — and we keep it in tip-top shape. We call it sometimes tippy-top shape. And it’s a great, great place.”
The comments about the Executive Mansion quickly earned the president some attention on social media.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Inside The White House