POLITICS
04/02/2018 10:47 pm ET

Donald Trump Mocked After He Can't Quite Describe The White House

"There really is no name for it."
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Monday couldn’t seem to figure out how to describe the White House

Speaking before the traditional Easter Egg Roll, Trump said: 

“I want to thank the White House Historical Association and all of the people that work so hard with Melania, with everybody, to keep this incredible house or building, or whatever you want to call it — because there really is no name for it; it is special — and we keep it in tip-top shape. We call it sometimes tippy-top shape. And it’s a great, great place.” 

The comments about the Executive Mansion quickly earned the president some attention on social media. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Inside The White House
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Easter Egg Rolling
Donald Trump Mocked After He Can't Quite Describe The White House
CONVERSATIONS