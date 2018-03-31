Donald Trump Will Not Be Mentioned By Name On 'Roseanne'

Like comedian Roseanne Barr and many other white women, Roseanne Conner of the eponymous ABC revival is a big supporter of President Donald Trump. This week’s premiere showed the brash Conner matriarch battle with her sister ― dressed in a hot pink “Nasty Woman” shirt ― over the 2016 election as if it happened one week ago instead of more than one year.

But “Roseanne” is not in too much danger of becoming a full-fledged ad for Trump’s re-election. The divisive president is never mentioned by name, according to Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner on the show and also helps produce it.

In a Friday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Gilbert clarified a question on the show’s politics by stating the whole Conner family does not support Trump ― just Roseanne.

“We never say his name, actually, in the show,” she added.

ABC A scene from the "Roseanne" revival on ABC.

Gilbert said the revival is less about left- and right-wing politics than how the current climate affects ordinary Americans.

“It’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide,” she said.