03/31/2018 04:50 pm ET

Donald Trump Will Not Be Mentioned By Name On 'Roseanne'

At least in the revival's first season.
By Sara Boboltz

Like comedian Roseanne Barr and many other white women, Roseanne Conner of the eponymous ABC revival is a big supporter of President Donald Trump. This week’s premiere showed the brash Conner matriarch battle with her sister ― dressed in a hot pink “Nasty Woman” shirt ― over the 2016 election as if it happened one week ago instead of more than one year.

But “Roseanne” is not in too much danger of becoming a full-fledged ad for Trump’s re-election. The divisive president is never mentioned by name, according to Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner on the show and also helps produce it.

In a Friday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Gilbert clarified a question on the show’s politics by stating the whole Conner family does not support Trump ― just Roseanne. 

“We never say his name, actually, in the show,” she added. 

ABC
A scene from the "Roseanne" revival on ABC.

Gilbert said the revival is less about left- and right-wing politics than how the current climate affects ordinary Americans. 

“It’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide,” she said. 

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Gilbert’s statement applies to all of this season’s remaining episodes ― although next season could be different. ABC renewed the program just days after its premiere garnered huge ratings, and a salute from Trump himself.

Sara Boboltz
Reporter, HuffPost
