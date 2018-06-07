President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t need to prepare much for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claiming the success of next week’s summit in Singapore will hinge on “attitude.”

“I think I’m very well prepared,” Trump said. “I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done.”

Negotiators hope the on-again-off-again meeting will be the first step in getting the U.S. and North Korea to agree about how to best denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

As he continued speaking to reporters, Trump wavered on how much effort he’s put into the meeting.

“I think I’ve been preparing for this summit for a long time, as has the other side,” he said. “I think they’ve been preparing for a long time also. This isn’t a question of preparation, it’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen. And we’ll know that very quickly.”