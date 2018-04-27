President Donald Trump issued a veiled warning to nations that don’t support the North American bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Members of soccer’s international governing body, FIFA’s Congress, will meet in Moscow on June 13 to select the host. The bidding process will reopen if voters decide neither Morocco nor North America is appropriate.
The U.S. last hosted the tournament in 1994, with games taking place in nine cities across the country.
The 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 14. The U.S. men’s national team did not qualify.