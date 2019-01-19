Donald Trump is back to boasting about being “your favorite president” on Twitter.
As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on, the president used his favorite social media platform on Saturday morning to complain about being treated unfairly by the media.
″(Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich) just stated that there has been no president since Abraham Lincoln who has been treated worse or more unfairly by the media than your favorite President, me!” wrote Trump.
He also claimed to have achieved more during his first two years in office than any other president. In another tweet, Trump boasted about the stock market and warned: “You want to see a Stock Market Crash, Impeach Trump!”
Trump’s tweet followed a report by BuzzFeed which claimed Trump told his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has pushed back on the allegation, but BuzzFeed stands by its reporting.
Trump, who lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016, has repeatedly called himself “your favorite president” on Twitter.
And, as was the case with each of the previous times, fellow tweeters were quick to call him out this weekend: