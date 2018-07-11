The European Union is firing back at President Donald Trump’s criticisms.
“Dear America, appreciate your allies,” European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday. “After all, you don’t have that many.”
He also shared a similar sentiment in Trump’s favorite forum, Twitter:
Trump has slammed Europe on trade and criticized NATO partners for not paying enough for defense, targeting both Tuesday in a tweetstorm:
Trump arrived in Brussels on Tuesday for the NATO summit and a trip to the United Kingdom later in the week. He will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next week.