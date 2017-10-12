Donetto - The best new restaurant on Atlanta's booming Upper Westside

Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood has grown abundantly over the last couple of years. Once a largely industrial area, this part of town is now home to a lively selection of urban lofts, art galleries, live music venues, mixed use living with accompanying retail shops, modern office space, and most importantly, great restaurants. With a number of great restaurants to choose from in the area, it’s hard for a new restaurant to come in and make a splash, but that is exactly Donetto has been able to do.

Donetto has exploded onto the Atlanta restaurant scene with its offerings of cuisine inspired by Italy’s Tuscan region. Using local and seasonal ingredients, Chef and partner Michael Perez brings an elevated Italian experience to eaters with imaginative takes on traditional Tuscan fare. Pasta lovers will swoon over the kitchen’s exposed pasta station that produces culinary creations such as tagliatelle - with vongole, basil, butter, white wine, garlic bread crumbs and colatora di alici , fusillo - with smoked fish, zucchini, shishitos, garlic aioli and basil, and ripena - stuffed with quail, smoked mushrooms, garlic and quail jus.

The menu also features a 45-day dry aged bone-in ribeye with onion ash ailoi, a half smoked chicken with fried polenta (you have to try this), figs, gorognzola and piadina, or for those who are in the mood for something a little different, the octopus with white beans, mixed tomatoes, fingerling tomatoes, basil, terragon and aioli is for you. If you stop by for an after work drink, you will find a bar with tons of local and Italian craft beers, Negroni on tap and Italian sodas. The restaurant is also home to a dynamic collection of more than 100 bottles of wine, each carefully selected by Indigo Road’s Wine Director Vonda Freeman to complement Donetto’s cuisine.

