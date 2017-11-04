Donna Brazile Owes an Apology to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Assange Warned of Rigged Primary in 2016.

I thought Russia interfered in the election?

I thought Russian interference revolved around hackers breaching the Democratic National Committee.

The alleged hack informed voters of Bernie Sanders being cheated, which is said to have been the goal of Vladimir Putin, in a nefarious attempt at both educating Americans of their dysfunctional political system and simultaneously helping his preferred candidate, Trump.

The Russians, in their attempt to influence voters towards Trump, allegedly spread emails through WikiLeaks which detailed overt collusion between the DNC, media and the Clinton campaign to cheat Bernie Sanders during the primary.

Now Donna Brazile has bolstered the same claims initially publicized through “hacked” emails?

What?

In her new book, POLITICO reported that Brazile believes exactly what Julian Assange and WikiLeaks warned Americans about in 2016.

How could this be?

Could the Russians have now influenced Donna Brazile? After all, there’s a mountain of evidence regarding Russia interfering in the election.

The NSA has “moderate confidence” in this narrative and that’s good enough for millions of Democrats. Nobody in the U.S. government has ever seen DNC servers and CrowdStrike had to backtrack initial claims, but let’s not get into details. I explain other peculiar elements of the Russian hacking narrative in my latest book, doing extremely well on Amazon. With Russian hackers Paul Manafort and Rick Gates facing charges, Trump should be impeached soon!

However, let’s get back to the former DNC chair’s admission that Julian Assange was right from day one.

Donna Brazile, the acting chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, resigned from her role as a CNN contributor earlier this month.

Her departure was announced Monday amid fresh revelations that she sent questions to Hillary Clinton's campaign in advance of a CNN debate and a CNN-TV One town hall.

In a statement, CNN said it was "completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor."

CNN said it "never gave Brazile access to any questions, prep material, attendee list, background information or meetings in advance of a town hall or debate."

Brazile resigned from the network on October 14, three days after Wikileaks released an email in which Brazile says she got advance questions before a town hall event. "From time to time I get the questions in advance," she wrote in the email...

The Brazile email foreshadowed a question asked by TV One host Roland Martin at the town hall. Earlier this month, when asked by CNNMoney about the email, Martin did not deny sharing information with Brazile.

Then on Monday, Wikileaks released more emails indicating that Brazile sent a question to the Clinton campaign, then wrote: "I'll send a few more."

Brazile's contract with CNN was suspended in July, when she was appointed interim DNC chair. Now, she will not be returning to the network at all.

In a tweet late Monday morning, Brazile wrote, "Thank you @CNN. Honored to be a Democratic Strategist and commentator on the network. Godspeed to all my former colleagues."

After finally admitting to passing debate questions, Brazile finally admits the Democratic Primary was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The over $200 million raised from Bernie Sanders voters under the guise of a “neutral” primary (which caused Jared Beck, Elizabeth Beck and Niko House to wage the DNC lawsuit) eventually went to progressive issues like funding the Trump dossier. Then, when Clinton lost to Trump, after I warned everyone in 2015 she would indeed lose to Trump, the media blitz centered around Russian interference.

But while Donna Brazile is selling a book and likely admits to a rigged election for sales, doesn’t Julian Assange deserve an apology from Democrats?

Don’t WikiLeaks and Julian Assange deserve an apology from Donna Brazile, for her role in perpetuating the myth Assange was linked to Russia, simply because WikiLeaks DNC emails proved collusion and a rigged primary?

According to her words in a TIME article, Donna Brazile continued to blame WikiLeaks in March for informing the world of what she just informed Democrats of regarding cheating:

For the sake of our country, and our democracy, this level of interference calls for a thorough and independent investigation. And that investigation needs to start now.

These malicious attacks were not a momentary cyber intrusion. The attacks were coordinated by a foreign adversary and executed for over a year with devastating results for those of us who were targeted, and ultimately for every American.

... When I was asked last July to step in temporarily as D.N.C. Chair, I knew things were amiss. The D.N.C. had been hacked, and thousands of staff emails and documents were plastered on various websites. Staff were harassed, morale suffered, and we lost weeks of planning. Donors were harassed, and fundraising fell off.

...By stealing all the DNC’s emails and then selectively releasing those few, the Russians made it look like I was in the tank for Secretary Clinton. Despite the strong, public support I received from top Sanders campaign aides in the wake of those leaks, the media narrative played out just as the Russians had hoped, leaving Sanders supporters understandably angry and sowing division in our ranks. In reality, not only was I not playing favorites, the more competitive and heated the primary got, the harder D.N.C. staff worked to be scrupulously fair and beyond reproach. In all the months the Russians monitored the D.N.C.’s email, they found just a handful of inappropriate emails, with no sign of anyone taking action to disadvantage the Sanders campaign.

How bizarre. Brazile states that by releasing emails “the Russians made it look like I was in the tank for Secretary Clinton.”

And yet, she now states she was in the tank for Clinton.

Brazile vindicates Julian Assange. She vindicates WikiLeaks. She vindicates every person who ever shed a tear while watching a bird land on Bernie’s podium, or envisioned a world with a Bernie Sanders presidency.

Donna Brazile vindicates everyone who viewed the endless group think with suspicion, and knew that Bernie Sanders was never given a real chance to win the primary, especially after the incriminating words of DWS, Podesta and Clinton were read by millions.

Now, Clinton defenders are turning on Brazile, believing she betrayed Clinton for finally disclosing the truth; facts already disclosed by Assange and WikiLeaks in 2016.

However, the “secret agreement was for the general election” narrative is yet another spin by Clinton supporters. There was a secret agreement between Clinton’s campaign and the DNC struck for the primary, not the general as defenders claim, while the Democratic Party’s ship sinks furthers into the abyss. I explain the absurdity of claiming this secret agreement was for the general election, and not a rigged primary, in the following YouTube segment.

Herre’s the memo documenting the secret agreement written in 2015 between Robby Mook and Amy Dacy.

As summarized by Julian Assange, the agreement’s timeline states:

Secret Clinton-DNC agreement proves DonnaBrazile right.

"It's for the general" is nonsense. Opposite is true. It specifies:

Sep 1, 2015: Commencement

Sep 11: Appointment of Clinton picked communications director

Oct 1: First cash payment of $1.2m

Mar 31, 2016: Termination date

Thus, it wasn’t meant for the general election.

In addition, as Ryan Grim writes in The Intercept, Brazil’s acknowledgment bolsters a reality Assange already published in 2016:

Brazile’s belated acknowledgement that the DNC was, in fact, under the direct control of the Clinton campaign, rather than a neutral arbiter of the race, has enflamed a long-burning fight between Clinton’s backers and those of 2016 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, lending official credence to the argument that the DNC was tilted in Clinton’s favor.

This reality, an inconvenient truth, was first revealed by WikiLeaks and Assange, and then, bolstered by Brazil’s latest admission.

But didn’t Russians hack the DNC to inform of us of what Donna Brazile just admitted and denied up until November of 2017?

Julian Assange deserves an apology from Donna Brazile.

Most importantly, he deserves his freedom. The United Nations agrees, as well.

We live in a world where liars roam free and the biggest liars in the world get massive book deals.

We live in a world where Assange is being denied human rights because he’s told the same truth Donna Brazile now admits, simply to sell a book.

At least we know now, without a doubt, that the truth has come finally full circle.