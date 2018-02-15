Donovan Mitchell Uses Footwear To Send Powerful Message About Gun Violence

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sent a powerful message about gun violence during his team’s Wednesday night win over the Phoenix Suns.

The 21-year-old NBA player inked two messages onto his shoes in response to the horrific mass shooting hours earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Mitchell wrote “End Gun Violence” on the side of his right shoe:

Gene Sweeney Jr. via Getty Images Shoes worn by Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 14, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

And on his left shoe, he penned, “Pray for Parkland.”

Melissa Majchrzak via Getty Images The sneakers of Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 14, 2018, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

After the game, Mitchell explained to reporters why the shooting prompted him to take a stand:

“My mom’s a schoolteacher. I was about 15, 20 minutes away during the Sandy Hook shooting. It’s kind of scary. I’m not saying all shootings make me feel the same way, but especially school shootings, with my mom being a nursery teacher, it’s kind of scary that that could happen at any moment, anywhere.”

Mitchell also called for “something” to be done about gun violence in the U.S.