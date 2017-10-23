Don’t Call Her A Victim

“I hate when girls say they didn’t know what they were signing up for,” she tells me as I step into my Uber. I had just posted on my Facebook a day before asking girls to tell me their stories about working in Hollywood inspired by the recent breaking stories in regards to Harvey Weinstein and the most unlikely person I believe in my friend group, reached out to me saying she wanted me to write her story.

To protect her, let’s call her Flower because in a sense, that is what she was. She was picked from the bunch, feeling like she was special because she was chosen, only to realize that each monumental moment in her career that felt like she had a chance of growing only lead to another petal being torn off, leading her to believe she was “less than”.

Throughout her tale, she made one thing very clear, she believes she got herself in the situation and takes full responsibility for it. “I was dressed in lingerie, helping this guy choosing different girls, lifting the velvet rope”, she tells me, “I knew what kind of guy he was.” Perhaps that was the case, but what happened during her time with the real estate mogul whose name is labeled “producer” on ample films due to his money has given to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, was unforgiveable.

“He had me come to the house before his trip to Ibiza,” she tells me, her tone changing, “And you know…my car had recently been towed so he was having me use his Aston Martin. Which 24-year old assistant doesn’t like driving an Aston Martin?” she says, candidly. “I get to his house, iPad in hand, ready to take notes…and he has his 350-pound body on his little arm chair. As we are walking around the property, we make our way to one of the bedrooms where one of the ropes to the curtain was broken. As he is showing me he throws me on the bed… lifts up my dress… pulls down my panties...” and you can assume what happened next (he asked his fiancé to turn up the air conditioner because he was hot after raping Flower… too crude? Explain that to her).

The worst was yet to come though- it was after a business trip (yes, she continued to work for him), she felt sluggish, exhausted, her clothes no longer fit her- turns out she was four weeks pregnant. Her boss was a gentleman about it- he would buy the baby from her or pay her money to stay quiet and get an abortion. Flower got her abortion despite how anti-abortion she is and tried to lead a normal life which lead to an alcohol addiction and a suicide attempt last year- unfortunately, the rape was seemingly least painful part of the whole ordeal but to this day, she thinks she deserved it.

“When you are getting ready for a date,” she tells me, “you put on something you know the guy will like. With him, I knew what worked- I knew what it would take to get those compliments telling me I’ll make it...that I’m somebody.” “So, he built you up as fast as he brought you down?” I ask her. “Exactly,” she agrees. “I have this theory,” I tell her, “Now correct me if I’m wrong. They say narcissists love themselves so much but I think they loath themselves so much that they go to easy targets for love… for worship...does that make sense?” “This guy had a velvet rope to stop girls from going into his room,” she says, “it’s only because of his money…think if he looked the way he did and he lived in his mother’s basement he’d need a velvet rope to stop stupid girls from getting into his room? No. But girls in this town need to pay rent, so they do what it takes. They want free blow, so they do what it takes. They want to feel like they matter… so, they do what it takes.”

I then ask her the difficult question, “do you think you were in this situation because you were afraid of being the bitch? I mean think about it… in Cinderella the nice girl wins. In Snow White, the nice girl wins… in all the fairytales, we are fed the nice girl always wins. Think we are so scared of burning bridges we comply?” “Absolutely,” she says, “I agreed to do all I did because I was afraid I’d never get a job in this town again. I was afraid to tell my story because I didn’t want to be ‘that girl’ and you know how that is… that girl never gets a job in this town again but I have to say, just talking about it, lifts a huge weight off my chest… and that is worth so much more.”