Don't Let Social Isolation Get You Down

Despite my grave past with schizoaffective disorder, I have gotten to the point where I can say I live a “normal” life, that of a person not disabled, but employed full-time. I take medications that have rehabilitated me to such, a mixture of Clozapine, Effexor and Lamictal keeping me sane. Without these drugs, I would be living on an inpatient psychiatric unit at a state mental hospital for the long term.

Upon appearance, people do not suspect this of me. I blend in physically, and have an eloquent manner that is deemed an expression of intelligence. I am fortunate not to be afflicted with tell-tale conditions such as facial tics, tardive dyskinesia with its tremors, or grave obesity. I once was obese, gaining ninety pounds from Abilify, but I managed to lose a good amount of that several years ago.

But even as I walk about in my normal state, I don’t feel normal because of my past. I once hated the laughter of others because I thought they were laughing at me. Now I struggle with others’ laughter because I see it as naïvety.

If they lived the life I lived, they wouldn’t be smiling. They wouldn’t even be surviving. They’d be on the floor wailing.

Recovery from mental illness is a tough road. Many do not overcome their conditions, and those who do recover do not receive enough praise or recognition. Normalcy is merely expected, so attaining becomes nothing to be celebrated. It also can be hard to assimilate to society, when it feels as if the people around you cannot understand your past, even if you were to open up.

I have experience with living on hospital units for weeks on end. I have waited on lines at government offices, ticket number in hand, applying for benefits via stressful interviews. Due to forgetfulness, I have lost my reduced-fare MetroCard numerous times, and also my EBT/Benefit card, my red-white-and-blue Medicare card, my Medicaid insurance card and my keys. I still share a bank account with my mother, she being my representative payee, probably because of my forgetfulness.

But no one sees this on my face. When I venture out on the weekend, maybe going to a karaoke night at a club, I find it hard to branch out beyond my direct friends, all of whom are in their 40s and 50s. (I am in my early 30s.) With more adventuresome excursions, maybe to an event advertised through Meetup.com, I feel lost. I don’t feel a connection to the people in attendance, even though it seems like they are connected amongst themselves. I make assumptions about their vapidity as I overhear snippets of conversations, and my heart becomes heavy. My eyes brim with tears, and then I leave, sorrowful that there are no people out there for me.

This is a rambling account of social pain, yet I know I am not alone in this feeling. What good is recovery if others cannot understand our past? Fortunately, the condition of recovery is one where a person feels content and satisfied without relying on others. Perhaps achieved by the pursuit of hobbies or interests, or merely by enjoying nature and fresh air. Independent happiness can also bring people into one’s life. The internet is a good place to explore this social concept, I have found.

If you are lonely, don’t give up. The inability to socialize is evidence merely of unrealized potential. If socializing became possible, the grief would then transmute into zest for friendship. Perhaps the inability to socialize is due to “mental illness” that can be treated with medications or holistic alternative therapies. Perhaps it is due to having not found the right crowd of people. Also, you may just be more experienced and seasoned than the others around you, perhaps causing them to feel intimidated by your maturity. (An online friend of mine just revealed this to me, as a reason why he does not want to talk to me in person.)