Don’t Let These Hurdles Hold You Back From a Life Abroad

Last weekend, I was enjoying an icy mango daiquiri with my husband at our local pub, the Gekko Garden. It’s guarded by two very old teak trees, and the large leaves helped shade us from the glorious sunshine.

We ended up chatting to a couple vacationing in Chiang Mai. They asked us how long we were here on vacation, and their jaws dropped…when we said we live in Thailand. We were then bombarded with lots of questions, on how we managed to do this.

I heard myself say, “We could have moved here five years earlier, but some things stopped me.” Right then, I realized that I could have retired at 42 instead of 47. I realized that a voice in my head had undermined the process of retiring overseas. I look back now…and cannot fathom how I let this voice control me.

It wasn’t simply fear or overcautiousness. The challenges ran deeper; they were wrapped up in my notions of my career, myself, and others’ expectations of me.

Our generation received messages very early on, telling us that our identities were linked to our work or professions. I picked up on all that, and I also heard my parents’ expectations. They went something like… “work hard, buy a house, and work some more.”

I worked in education for 25 years, which I found rewarding and fun. I loved the challenges and put in long hours. So a frightening thought did override the dream of selling my house and retiring to Thailand. My fear was about who I was as a career person…and that I didn’t want to feel that I was letting down “the team.”

I questioned who I was: If I was not a dedicated educator, who was I?

In retrospect, I realize that I had to re-frame my identity. I had to think about what I would do overseas to continue growing as a person, being creative, and giving back to the community.

A year later—every day here is fantastic and rewarding. I have found ways to still be me. In fact, I am a better me than before (much to my surprise).

I am so happy that I can thrive minus the career. Now I go to drawing classes, which continue to be an inspiration. I meet other like-minded people at local cafés, eat lunch, and then complete an artistic challenge. It is relaxing and rewarding, with the added bonus that I am helping to build a wonderful expat community. I have become a member of the Chiang Mai Expat Club’s welcoming committee. I attend the expat breakfast every two weeks, help new expats…and I make lots of new friends in the process.

I am me…without my career. I wouldn’t have thought that possible two years ago.

The second challenge I faced is another common one. My husband and I, like many people of our generation, built our dream home, actually a “McMansion.” We loved it dearly. My son has only ever lived in that house. When the thought of moving overseas entered my mind, I squashed it. How could I be so disloyal to our family home?

But eventually I found myself reframing my view of what a family home is. The truth was that I was paying a big mortgage for a big house that I had no time to clean, maintain, or enjoy.

Now, we live in a three-bedroom townhouse. We simplified our material possessions, and today our house is a place where we spend time together. Simple and fulfilling. Nothing “fancy-schmancy”. But now we are a real family, as we truly share space instead of “time-sharing” it.

The last psychological barrier was perhaps the toughest. As I began to dream more about moving overseas, an anxiety seeped in to completely halt any further progress. How could I possibly move? What would I do with all the stuff? When would I have time to clean it all out? As crazy as it sounds, this was probably the scariest challenge for me.

In reality, the solutions were simple. I had to re-frame which “stuff” was genuinely important. I made some decisions that made this job easy. I just shipped some of the stuff with me. (It was worth the money. Don’t be tight on the “heartstring stuff.”) I took photos of things I found difficult to let go of. (That old jewelry box my grandmother gave to me when I was six—yes, it was okay just to have a picture of it.) It is okay to let go and sell your “stuff.” Realistically, to sell a house, you need to clear it of clutter. Clearing my life of clutter has been the most liberating thing I have ever done.

Recently I asked my 17-year-old son what made him decide to buy into our plan of moving to Thailand. He said, “Mom, this was a chance for me to ‘reset’ my life. A fresh start. Who wouldn’t want to do that?”

We are genuinely happy with our adventurous move, with pressing the “reset” button. And that reset button required us to reset our thinking.

In our society…the fact that we have a reset button seems to be a secret. Don’t let it be. Just press it and go.