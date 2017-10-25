Don’t overstuff your business with information, here’s why!

Use what you have for what you have is plenty

Business success stories are told so sweet we ignore the sour backends. The sections that uphold many businesses are -Marketing, PR, Sales, Production and many others. Running these department is a latent but difficult task, most successful entrepreneurs hardly reveal.

Photo Courtesy| Unsplashed - Michal Grosicki Use what you have for what you have is plenty

In this age where technology puts everything in “one world,” sourcing for information is easy. This tragicomedy creates a mental delay for startups that stack up information that they unreadily use. Meanwhile, a healthy, timely and reasonable amount of information is what you need.

Information overload could be dangerous for your business and lifestyle, here’s why.

Kills Focus

Our attention span is limited. If you can’t get a headway for your search in the first two minutes, your attention spills away. You can endure for another two minutes but your attention span falls flat if nothing comes up close.

However, the minimalist idea is superb for consuming information, get just the simple information you need, repel from your desktop or phone and it’ll juice up your creativity. At the end, it’ll be obvious that you’re not running your business based on random information but as it meets the context of your environ.

Wastes Time

When information is much, the amount of time put into consuming it is equally high.

When I started chasing my dreams as a peak performance enthusiasts -I would read everything I see with the names Brian Tracy, Tim Ferris and Michael Hyatt. Very awesome but this abolishes my aim of sleeping better which is my reason in the first place. I dived deeper and choose a coach that spoke my mind most so I avoided information overload.

The last time I checked, that’s why Mark Zuckerberg wears a type of T-shirt everyday. There isn’t much time to make important decisions so not talk about wardrobe verdict.

Increases Competitors

Getting ultra-niche in business is a simple but difficult success idea. Why serve the whole market when you can streamline your products or services to a few people and then scale from there. Instead of serving, “pregnant women, why not serve, “first-timers in their 2nd trimester.”

Too much information puts you in a broad light that heightens your competition. In my business, I use to write in a wide niche but fail to break even until I trim out my excesses and deliver services only in business and lifestyle -peak performance alone.

How to cut out your excesses?

Discipline -search only what you want, don’t go outside your search box. Get answers to your immediate questions.

Reach out to only those you want to. Don’t read emails whose headlines stole your attention.

Don’t do two things at a time. I’m a fan of only ONE THING. At a time.

Take quick and short breaks -should you feel you’re getting out of line, step out to refuel your direction.

Write out plans for everything. Have a yearly plan, monthly plan, and daily plan. And minute-ly plans if possible.