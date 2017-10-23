Don't Tell A, But 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Janel Parrish Is Engaged

Mona Vanderwaal got her happy ending on “Pretty Little Liars,” and now it’s Janel Parrish’s turn.

The actress announced on Instagram Monday that she is engaged to boyfriend Chris Long. He popped the question while the two were walking together in Toronto, where Parrish is currently starring in a production of “Grease.”

“Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé,” she captioned a photo of the two kissing. “I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you.”

Long shared the same photo, but added the caption, “Locked it up.”

Parrish, 28, later offered a close-up of the gorgeous diamond sparkler with the massive square-cut rock adorned by a gold band.

“I can’t stop staring at it. I mean... @jeandousset you out did yourself 😍And @c_long you did GOOD,” she captioned the video, giving a shoutout to the jeweler and her new fiancé.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in September, sharing adorable photos on social media to commemorate the milestone.

“Year one down. The happiest,” Long wrote. “Can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Parrish is set to reprise her role in the second spinoff from the Freeform hit titled, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” which has a pilot in development at the network. Based off another series of books by Sara Shepard, the series will also bring Sasha Pieterse back into the fold.

“Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be,” the pilot’s description reads. “The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.