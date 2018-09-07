HUFFPOST FINDS
Dorm Room Decor You'll Want In Your Grown Up Home

By Brittany Nims
Who says small-space storage hacks, quirky decor and multipurpose furniture is only for college kids? Right now, back-to-college retailers like Target and Amazon are stocked with cheap dorm room decor and essentials like space-saving ottomans, over-the-door hangers, toss pillows and wall hangings. 

Because we can’t resist a good deal, we’ve been combing through the college checklists from our favorite retailers to find decor we’d want in our grown up homes. From book ends and decorative throws to storage and more, there’s something below for every home style.

Below, 23 dorm room finds you’ll want even if you don’t live in a dorm room:

  • 1 Basic 2-Seat Papasan Chair
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/basic-2-seat-papasan-chair?category=on-campus&amp;color=012" target="_bl
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 2 6-Cube Organizer Shelf
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/6-cube-organizer-shelf-13-threshold-153/-/A-50253251?preselect=50588991#lnk=sametab"
    Target
    Get it here
  • 3 Wire Storage Table
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/wire-storage-table-white-room-essentials-153/-/A-53116043" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Target
    Get it here
  • 4 Over-The-Door Tiered Storage Rack
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/over-the-door-tiered-storage-rack?category=on-campus&amp;color=010" targ
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 5 Essex Storage Ottoman
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/essex-storage-ottoman-gray-threshold-153/-/A-53164934" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbs
    Target
    Get it here
  • 6 Pradet Tray Accent Table
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/pradet-tray-accent-table-black-white-project-62-153/-/A-52399893" target="_blank">he
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 7 Geo Tufted Tassel Throw Blanket
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/geo-tufted-tassel-throw-blanket?category=on-campus&amp;color=025&amp;qua
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 8 Moonse Photo Display Wall Grid
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Moonse-Display-Collage-Inspirational-Decoration/dp/B078WKW67B?ref_=fsclp_pl_dp_12&tag=
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 9 Hammered Metal Moon Cycle Banner
    Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/hammered-metal-moon-cycle-banner?category=on-campus&amp;color=095&amp;qu
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 10 Round Woven Basket
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/round-woven-basket-project-62-153/-/A-52919356?preselect=52390763#lnk=sametab" targe
    Target
    Get it here
  • 11 No Drama Club Party Flask
    Get it <a href="https://www.dormify.com/products/no-drama-club-party-flask" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Dormify
    Get it here
  • 12 Pom-Pom Lumbar Pillow
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/pom-pom-lumbar-pillow-opalhouse-153/-/A-53090133" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Target
    Get it here.
  • 13 Metal Counter Stool
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/carlisle-24-metal-counter-stool-threshold-153/-/A-14604480?preselect=14413694#lnk=sa
    Target
    Get it here
  • 14 Grass Charging Station
    Get it <a href="https://www.dormify.com/products/grass-charging-station-1?variant=591715860500" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbs
    Dormify
    Get it here
  • 15 Macrame Woven Wall Garland Banner
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TIMEYARD-Macrame-Hanging-Fringe-Garland/dp/B0751CJMGF?ref_=fsclp_pl_dp_1&tag=thehuffin
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 16 Doughnut Decorative Book Ends
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/decorative-bookend-doughnut-room-essentials-153/-/A-53177994" target="_blank">here</
    Target
    Get it here
  • 17 Decorative Wall Mirror
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/eye-decorative-mirror-wall-sculpture-gold-room-essentials-153/-/A-53158902" target="
    Target
    Get it here
  • 18 Wire Milk Crate
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/wire-large-straight-milk-crate-antique-pewter-with-copper-handle-threshold-153/-/A-5
    Target
    Get it here
  • 19 Umbra Hangit Photo Display
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Umbra-Hangit-Photo-Display-Clothespin/dp/B00LJMC3YO?ref_=fsclp_pl_dp_3&tag=thehuffingt
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 20 Hair Pin Accent Table
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/hair-pin-accent-table-espresso-brown-room-essentials-153/-/A-53194238" target="_blan
    Target
    Get it here
  • 21 Cut Plush Bed Red
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/cut-plush-bed-rest-room-essentials-153/-/A-53267323?lnk=Bedrests" target="_blank">he
    Target
    Get it here
  • 22 Wood Bead Pom Garland
    Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/wood-bead-pom-garland-opalhouse-153/-/A-53745719?preselect=53139468#lnk=sametab" tar
    Target
    Get it here
  • 23 Rectangle Banana Leaf Tray
    Get it <a href="https://www.dormify.com/products/rectangle-banana-leaf-tray" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Dormify
    Get it here

