Who says small-space storage hacks, quirky decor and multipurpose furniture is only for college kids? Right now, back-to-college retailers like Target and Amazon are stocked with cheap dorm room decor and essentials like space-saving ottomans, over-the-door hangers, toss pillows and wall hangings.
Because we can’t resist a good deal, we’ve been combing through the college checklists from our favorite retailers to find decor we’d want in our grown up homes. From book ends and decorative throws to storage and more, there’s something below for every home style.
Below, 23 dorm room finds you’ll want even if you don’t live in a dorm room:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.