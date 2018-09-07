Who says small-space storage hacks, quirky decor and multipurpose furniture is only for college kids? Right now, back-to-college retailers like Target and Amazon are stocked with cheap dorm room decor and essentials like space-saving ottomans, over-the-door hangers, toss pillows and wall hangings.

Because we can’t resist a good deal, we’ve been combing through the college checklists from our favorite retailers to find decor we’d want in our grown up homes. From book ends and decorative throws to storage and more, there’s something below for every home style.

Below, 23 dorm room finds you’ll want even if you don’t live in a dorm room:

1 Basic 2-Seat Papasan Chair Urban Outfitters Get it here

2 6-Cube Organizer Shelf Target Get it here

3 Wire Storage Table Target Get it here

4 Over-The-Door Tiered Storage Rack Urban Outfitters Get it here

5 Essex Storage Ottoman Target Get it here

6 Pradet Tray Accent Table Amazon Get it here

7 Geo Tufted Tassel Throw Blanket Urban Outfitters Get it here

8 Moonse Photo Display Wall Grid Amazon Get it here

9 Hammered Metal Moon Cycle Banner Urban Outfitters Get it here

10 Round Woven Basket Target Get it here

11 No Drama Club Party Flask Dormify Get it here

12 Pom-Pom Lumbar Pillow Target Get it here

13 Metal Counter Stool Target Get it here

14 Grass Charging Station Dormify Get it here

15 Macrame Woven Wall Garland Banner Amazon Get it here

16 Doughnut Decorative Book Ends Target Get it here

17 Decorative Wall Mirror Target Get it here

18 Wire Milk Crate Target Get it here

19 Umbra Hangit Photo Display Amazon Get it here

20 Hair Pin Accent Table Target Get it here

21 Cut Plush Bed Red Target Get it here

22 Wood Bead Pom Garland Target Get it here

23 Rectangle Banana Leaf Tray Dormify Get it here