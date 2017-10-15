Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival Opens in Washington DC

I first saw the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” at Washington DC’s Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival, followed by a panel discussion with the real-life journalists portrayed in the film, moderated by “The Wire’s” David Simon. It was an unforgettable evening, and this year’s festival, which will run October 18-22, looks just as exciting. In an era of fake news, collapsing old media, and partisan new media, documentaries, made possible by newly widespread access to the tools of video journalism, have never been more vibrant and more significant.

Diana Jean Schemo, Double Exposure’s founder and co-director says. “This season’s slate explores timely issues in our nation’s political life just now, including race in America, the drug trade, Latin America, and the media itself.” The films on the schedule range from the most urgent contemporary global controversies to investigations of secrets and crimes from decades ago, and and a complex web of sex and betrayal involving one of America’s most prominent authors.