Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival Opens in Washington DC

I first saw the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” at Washington DC’s Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival, followed by a panel discussion with the real-life journalists portrayed in the film, moderated by “The Wire’s” David Simon. It was an unforgettable evening, and this year’s festival, which will run October 18-22, looks just as exciting. In an era of fake news, collapsing old media, and partisan new media, documentaries, made possible by newly widespread access to the tools of video journalism, have never been more vibrant and more significant.
Diana Jean Schemo, Double Exposure’s founder and co-director says. “This season’s slate explores timely issues in our nation’s political life just now, including race in America, the drug trade, Latin America, and the media itself.” The films on the schedule range from the most urgent contemporary global controversies to investigations of secrets and crimes from decades ago, and and a complex web of sex and betrayal involving one of America’s most prominent authors.
From a drug mule serving time in a Bolivian prison (”Cocaine Prison”) to solving the family mystery of an 80-year-old murder of a black man by a white supremacist (”Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?"), investigative films cover topics from ISIS to Edward Snowden, corporate influence on the World Health Organization, to three people who leave the sheltered world of Hasidic Judaism.
“No Stone Unturned,” the latest work from Academy Award and Emmy-winning director Alex Gibney (”Taxi to the Dark Side,” ”Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room”) re-opens a 1994 investigation into the massacre of six men as they watched a World Cup soccer match in their local Northern Ireland pub. Gibney exposes a complex web of lies and corruption, and reveals something that a criminal investigation spanning over twenty years did not: the identities of the suspected killers.
