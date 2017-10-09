Doug Jones Releases First TV Ad In Alabama Senate Race

“It’s one thing to just talk about issues,” Jones said, “and it’s another to actually have a record of getting things done, as opposed to simply following a personal agenda.”

As a U.S. attorney in 2002, Jones was the lead prosecutor in the case against two of the men responsible for bombing the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963.

Moore recently won the GOP primary against Sen. Luther Strange (R), who was backed by both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Donald Trump. The general election to fill the seat ― which Jeff Sessions left to become attorney general ― is set for Dec. 12.