GOP Rep. Removed From 2018 Ballot To Appear On It After All

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that six-term Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn (R), who was thrown off the 2018 ballot last month over a signature-gathering violation, will be allowed to appear on the ballot after all.

The judge’s decision reverses last month’s state Supreme Court ruling that Lamborn should be removed from the ballot after officials discovered one of his petition-gatherers wasn’t a Colorado resident, which disqualified him from the June primary.

Lamborn campaign spokesman Dan Bayens released a statement saying the lawmaker is ready to “move on” from the signature controversy and continue his campaign.

“Consistent with Court rulings here in Colorado and around the country, the federal court agreed that the part of Colorado election law that requires petition collectors to be state residents is unconstitutional and unduly infringes on the First Amendment rights of voters and petition circulators,” Bayens said.