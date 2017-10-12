Douglas Montgomery Jr: The One Thing You Can Easily Use for Everything

In a day and age where it seems everyone has advice and a blog to offer, it is nice to see something genuinely fresh, relevant and insightful. Douglas Montgomery Jr, (Doug), is precisely that with his “gift of understanding” and the ability to transfer it across circumstance, then share it with others.

Something Special:

When Doug shares a new blog, I find myself amazed at how he can pull encouraging guidance and lessons of wisdom out of what seems like just a routine daily event. When we spoke recently, he told me about his life experience and how he was more convinced every day that each of us has the abilities we need for success in all areas of life. However, “understanding the details” often leaves a disconnect in our evaluation of the circumstance or the steps needed to get from point A to B. He summed it up by saying, “In Life, Family, Faith, or Finance- Your success is in the details.” He enjoys sharing stories of inspiration and encouragement, yet finds application in everyday events as well.

Something New:

Doug stayed very private for years, but recently after some encouragement from myself and a mutual friend, Richard Paul Evans, Doug began sharing his unique gift in a blog and website while completing his upcoming novel, “The Last Prayer,” expected in 2018. Doug believes in learning and sharing principles that are often overlooked but once learned can be applied in multiple situations. That sounds simple, but it is so powerful when you recognize the far reach it has.

Here are three examples of the far-reaching and versatile impact of true understanding from his inaugural three blog posts.

1. In “Rising Up For Good Influence and Your Change,” Doug quickly identifies the details of:

· Why your one voice can make a big difference.

· Why the scales sometimes seem unbalanced.

· Why great blogs sometimes get overlooked in the end.

· Why we too, have the potential to “Rise Up”, and drives it home with a great analogy of the same waters in a calm sea becoming a powerful force such as a tidal wave or Tsunami.

2. In “Here is the Miracle You are Missing,” ( my personal favorite) He in short form, reveals the missing link of why we often miss out on the miracles we are looking for by extracting the real truth from such daily events as:

· A work-related business trip and Tourist event

· Differing expectations of what a miracle can be

· “In the Details”, how just one letter or one person can make all the difference

3. In “It’s Not Just Business It’s Personal,” Doug takes a well know movie and our shared experiences as consumers to bring out the details that allow us to understand:

· People still matter, and more than most businesses think

· Many of the less than stellar service experiences we may encounter

· Technology has a place, but it can’t take our place

Conclusion

If you are truly committed to success in every way possible, you will recognize what Doug has identified- ““In Life, Family, Faith, or Finance- Your success is in the details.” That is why I have shared what I do with each of you. Now I am sharing my new friend Doug and the insights you will gain from his gift of understanding as well.

Call to Action