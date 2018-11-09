A Canadian advocacy group for people with Down syndrome is getting backlash over an admittedly “edgy” campaign that compares people with the condition to animals.

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society wants the International Union for the Conservation of Nature to add people with Down syndrome to its endangered species list. They would be the first humans on the list, which classifies endangered, threatened and vulnerable animal species around the globe.

A video from the advocacy group (see above) makes its point in part by dressing individuals with Down syndrome in costumes resembling such endangered, threatened and vulnerable species as polar bears, lions and rhinos.

The campaign is a reaction to the fact that genetic screening has led to a significant decrease in people born with Down syndrome.

Since the prenatal tests were introduced in Iceland in the early 2000s, for example, almost 100 percent of women who received a positive test for Down syndrome opted for an abortion, according to CBS. As a result, the condition has been almost completely disappeared from Iceland’s younger population.

Some people may believe that eradicating the condition is a good thing. But advocates argue that this kind of attitude contributes to a stigma that people with Down Syndrome are lesser humans. And that kind of thinking impacts societal awareness, funding and job opportunities for those who have Down syndrome and desperately need aid — hence the campaign.

“Whether it’s underfunded support programs for education, higher rates of unemployment, extended waitlists for appropriate housing, or even just negative public perception and stigma, the challenges faced by people with Down syndrome aren’t decreasing — they’re increasing,” Laura LaChance, the board chair for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, said in a press release.

The group told HuffPost Canada that by pushing to add people with Down syndrome to the endangered species list, it’s advocating for the same kinds of “funding, protections, government intervention and public awareness that species on the Endangered List receive.”

Many people still found the campaign’s comparison of humans to animals dehumanizing.

I can’t imagine folks with Down Syndrome would want to be considered a separate species. Mostly because they’re, you know, humans. Your heart’s are in the right place, but this seems wrong to me. — Joe (@MrJoeyK) November 9, 2018

My cousin with DS is human. Not a different species. Pls reconsider dehumanising my cousin.

You are right, something needs to be done,but this campaign does not show their potential but their dependency, which is what people are afraid of. — lala (@tialalalinda) November 8, 2018

I don’t like this. It’s dehumanizing those with DS. You know better than to do that. Did you honestly not see this when talking about this??? — Fenrir (@KraftyKecleon) November 9, 2018

What an awkwardly undignified way to draw attention to a cause...



I have friends with Down Syndrome...



This is NOT the right way to draw attention...



Highlight the beautiful gifts and contributions people with Down Syndrome make. DO NOT compare them to animals... JUST STOP IT pic.twitter.com/fJrlRlv6zZ — Elite ❄ Evangeline (@EvangelineWWE) November 9, 2018

Comparing PEOPLE with Down syndrome to ANIMALS on the endangered species lists, completely strips way their humanity. So tacky — MAHALA BAKER (@MahalaBaker) November 9, 2018

Ok so how you intend to classify them as an endangered species (implying they’re less than the rest of us)... charming. I don’t see how that will achieve anything you want to but whatever 🤷🏻‍♂️ — baileyCrawly. (@BaileyCrawly) November 9, 2018

don't know what the point was with this, but I do know this: my brother in law had Down Syndrome, and he was a wonderful, loving man. We would never have dressed him up, and marched him around for any reason.https://t.co/KC3e9srw05 — Jerry Johnson (@gpj48) November 9, 2018

It is so important to oppose any eugenic efforts against people with Down Syndrome, but this language of speciation/preservation is weird and upsetting: https://t.co/AmroKYM1S9 — cam scott (@vanishingsigns) November 8, 2018

Francie Munoz, a woman with Down syndrome who received media attention in 2017 after footage showed two police officers mocking her during a traffic stop, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that she is not a fan of the campaign.

“It doesn’t matter who you are ... I don’t like people comparing me as an animal. It’s not fair,” Munoz told the Toronto-based CBC. “Love us for who we are, not a character, not an animal.”

Her father, Carlos Munoz, also feels the campaign is sending the wrong message.

“The parents I have talked to do not appreciate the fact that our children are being compared to animals,” he told the CBC. “As cute as a polar bear can be, I don’t think that anybody should be making that comparison in that sense.”

He also noted that even though the campaign is sparking a conversation, it’s mostly among people in the Down syndrome community and it’s focused on the campaign itself.

Some people simply seemed confused by the advocacy group’s effort.

I worry that people will read this campaign as: “there aren’t enough people with Down syndrome”. — Jason (@_jasoncramer) November 9, 2018

I'm confused by this on so many levels. Are we saying people with down syndrome are animals? Are we saying we want more people with down syndrome? Very odd campaign.



"Campaign compares people with Down syndrome to 'endangered species'" https://t.co/buM9ZQQGOI — Dave 👌🏻 (@DavePhilbrick) November 9, 2018

So while the campaign is certainly fighting for people with Down syndrome, the “endangered species” gimmick may be turning off more people than it’s enlightening.