Dr. Corinne Weaver Shares Stage with New York Times Best-Seller Suzanne Somers at Harvard

Dr. Corinne Weaver is a compassionate Upper Cervical chiropractor, educator, motivational speaker, mother of three, and international bestselling author. She is the founder of Upper Cervical Wellness Center and Indian Trail, NC, since 2004.

Dr. Corinne Weaver was a featured speaker at the annual thought leaders’ conference Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club, which includes CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, bestselling authors, technical and medical experts from around the world. She shared the stage with New York Time Bestselling author Suzanne Somers.

Dr. Weaver lost her health when she was 10 years old from a bike accident and had issues with asthma and allergies that she thought she always would have to endure.

“The doctors my parents took me to never looked at my spine as causing any of the symptoms I was having,” said Dr. Weaver. “They just treated my symptoms with medication. My journey of taking medicine began.”

She spent the next years being dependent and living on breathing machines twice a day and having an inhaler in her pocket at all times.

After her first Upper Cervical adjustment at age 21, her health began to improve with Upper-Cervical care and natural herbal remedies. But that accident was not a coincidence: it was her destiny to learn how to heal her body, so she could help thousands of others do the same.

This brought about a drug-free wellness lifestyle for her and her family, and she enthusiastically discovered her calling of helping children heal naturally. The last thirteen years, Dr. Weaver has spent helping thousands of clients to restore and bring back optimum body functions.

She realized that she can only help so many people from her practice located in Indian Trail, North Carolina, so she decided to write a book “Learning How To Breathe,” which became an International No. 1 best seller and “No More Meds.”

“One of the biggest challenges I see,” said Dr. Weaver “is we are brainwashed to believe drugs heal. People think that insurance will pay and when they find out that they have to take responsibility for their own health and lifestyle changes; they are not ready.”

What makes Dr. Weaver stand out is the personal and caring relationship she has with each client. After listening to them share their story and their health challenges, she then runs a variety of specific diagnostic tests like blood work, X-rays, thermography, allergy testing, hormone testing, stool tests, EEG, and hair analysis to determine what may be causing their health problems.

Because of the thoroughness and detail that goes into the care and treatment of every patient; her practice Upper Cervical Wellness Center has successfully helped people who are experiencing symptoms such as pain and inflammation, migraines, digestive issues; ear infections in infants and children; brain dysfunction; asthma and allergies; unexplained weight gain; chronic fatigue; high blood pressure; depression and other mood disorders; blood sugar imbalances and sleep problems.

Dr. Weaver said, “Healing takes time. Usually, people want to take a vitamin for a few days and feel better. Most people I see have been sick for years so they need to understand that it may take a few months to get your health back. It took me a full year to throw away all of my meds and ever since that day sixteen years ago I have not gone back.”

Recently named one of Charlotte Magazine’s “Top Doctors” for 2016, and in a recent Forbes.com thought leadership interview, she shared:

”Thought leadership is thinking bigger than yourself. Biggest value a leader can possess is truly making a positive difference in this negative world. To be a great leader you have to be a great listener. God gave us two ears and one mouth, so we should listen twice as much as we speak.”