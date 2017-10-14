Dr. David Weintritt: On Faith, Personalized Care & Treatment for All Breast Cancer Patients

“My faith in God assures me I’m never alone and reminds me how important it is to remind our patients of the same.” - Dr. David Weintritt

MK: Tell me about your work at the National Breast Center?

DW: My primary role is as a breast surgeon,is to offer patients the best surgical plans and techniques to treat their breast cancer. Interesting that even though I’m a board certified surgeon, I work really hard to avoid surgery whenever possible and when there’s no other choice, make sure as much time is spent restoring the patient’s well being by properly reconstructing the breast after the cancer has been removed.

My secondary and often more difficult role is to make an impact against breast cancer by improving screening and diagnosis. This involves personalized risk assessment, gene testing, and offering additional methods of imaging like automated breast ultrasound. In the past year I’ve identified patients who were unaware they carried a genetic mutation that increased their risk of breast cancer and found breast cancers using ultrasound in women who had a normal mammogram. These are not typical roles for a surgeon, but I saw a need for our population to have access to these tests and felt obligated to provide them.

MK: Why did you choose to go pursue a career in breast cancer surgery?

DW: It bothered me when I started 15 years ago that surgeons offered few options for breast cancer patients and that specialists treating breast cancer were not adopting new technology even when data showed new treatments were making a difference. I’m also a big fan of mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters and have seen the impact breast cancer can have on all of them.

MK: Why is it important to focus on the underserved, access to care and younger women?

DW: Every time I see a patient with breast cancer I’m offering methods of diagnosis and treatment that they’ve never heard of before. While this is exciting, it’s also frustrating because I feel like our population should be more informed and I know there are places that don’t offer as many options. And as frustrating as this is, imagine a woman who doesn’t even have the ability to pay for a mammogram or a biopsy. These women are being diagnosed at a later stage and are even less likely to have access to cutting edge treatments. I want every woman (or man) facing breast cancer to have the same experience and feel like every option available on the planet is made available to them.

MK: Tell us about the innovative procedure you recently performed.

DW: I recently used a device called SpyPhi to map the flow of breast cancer to a lymph node during surgery. While lymph node mapping has been done with other techniques, none show the potential that SpyPhi has to create a visual road map real time during surgery to identify the pathway breast cancer might use to spread.

MK: What do women need to know most about breast cancer?

DW: Make it personal! Every newly diagnosed patient needs to know if they should have genetic or genomic testing. Genetic testing is used to see if there’s an inherited gene that increases their risk of additional breast cancers and genomic testing decodes the DNA of the cancer to make a more accurate treatment plan. Having this information can save women’s lives by preventing future cancers and often allows women to safely forego chemotherapy.

MK: You integrate spirituality into your approach to patient care. What is spirituality important in treating cancer patients?

DW: Treating cancer patients has shown me how precious life is and how important it is to celebrate the opportunities we have each and every day. I can’t imaging going through cancer alone, and it’s also tough some days to see so many people diagnosed with cancer.

MK: How has this working in this field changed your life?

DW: It has made me truly appreciate each day and stress a lot less about things I can’t control!

MK: What are the biggest misperceptions about breast cancer?

DW: That it only happens in women who have a family history or in women over 50. The majority of breast cancers occur in women WITHOUT a significant family history, and the incidence of breast cancer is increasing in women under the age of 40.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

DW: Mortality

MK: What would you tell every woman?

DW: Whether it’s screening, diagnosis, or treatment, the plan should be all about you. If you aren’t provided options that are specific to your needs then you probably aren’t at the right place.

MK: What legacy do you want to leave through your work?

DW: I want to keep families intact, I want to raise the bar for the treatments patients are offered around the world, and I want us to view problems as opportunities and mandates for us to constantly improve.

MK: What one word defines you?