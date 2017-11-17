Functional medicine practitioner and author Dr. Deb Schreibman spoke at the Entrepreneurship Student Club at Harvard Business School’s Business Expert Forum recently and shared the stage with best-selling author Suzanne Somers, who recently released “Tox-Sick to Not Sick.”

“It was an honor to meet Suzanne Somers and to speak at Entrepreneurship Student Club at Harvard Business School’s Business Expert Forum,” said Schreibman. Dr. Schreibman is dedicated to giving her patients an alternative to conventional medicine.

After being diagnosed with cervical dysplasia and endometriosis, Dr. Schreibman was given two choices: surgery or chemotherapy. She decided to look for other options.

After almost a month of doing some research online she found someone who she thought might be able to help.

“I beat cervical dysplasia and endometriosis. I did it without surgery or chemotherapy drugs. This is why I do what I do in my offices today,” Dr. Schreibman said.

Functional medicine looks at the underlying causes of the problem instead of covering up the symptoms with drugs. Through her functional medicine techniques, she has helped people with weight loss, digestive problems, Type 2 diabetes, migraine headaches, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

She realized she can only help so many people at her Lake Pointe Wellness Center in Acworth, Georgia, so she decided to write a book “Your Journey To Wellness: Creating Ease Through Preventative Care.”

“No two bodies are the same. In order to be one of the best at what I do, I need to constantly stay on top of the latest research and always listen to my patients,” she said.