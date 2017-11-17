Dr. Deborah Matthew Shares Stage with New York Times Best Selling Author Suzanne Somers

Dr. Deborah Matthew was a featured speaker at the annual thought leaders’ conference Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club. These thought leaders include CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, best-selling authors, technical and medical experts from around the world.

The doctor described how a functional medicine doctor differs from a traditional primary physician. For example, many people have symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, lack of sex drive, weight issues, anxiety, bloat and others issues they can’t seem to resolve. Their doctor can’t find anything wrong, and tells them it’s normal. They feel frustrated, feeling like they are not being listened to and they don’t want to be on prescription medication or their current medicines are not working.

Dr. Matthew said, “I listen and evaluate their unique physiology to address the root cause of the problem, instead of using another prescription to mask the symptom. I use bioidentical hormones, nutrition and natural supplements to restore health and help them feel like themselves again (feel normal!) and get off prescriptions.”

“There is a lot of controversy about hormones in women. I feel my role is to provide women with the education about what the choices are, what the risks and benefits are, so that each woman can make the choice that is best for her,” said Dr. Matthew.

This is one of the reasons she wrote the book, “This is NOT Normal!: A Busy Woman’s Guide To Symptoms of Hormone Imbalance.”

It’s not just the women who are affected. Men can also have different hormonal imbalances that can affect their health.

“Husbands and children are also affected because it puts a lot of stress on the woman to be a good wife and mother,” said Dr. Matthew.

Deborah Matthew, MD, is on a mission to restore her patients’ health by addressing the root cause of their symptoms, instead of treating diseases with drugs.

She was inspired when she experienced a life-changing transformation after years of suffering with exhaustion and irritability that prevented her from being the wife, mother and doctor that she wanted to be. Using Bioidentical Hormone Therapy, she helps others regain their energy, libido, mood, and memory.