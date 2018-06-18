Dr. Dre Developing Biopic Of Marvin Gaye: Report

Let’s get it on!

Rap legend turned showbiz mogul Dr. Dre is reportedly developing a biopic of music legend Marvin Gaye, who was fatally shot by his own father in 1984 in Los Angeles.

Variety reports that Dre is in the early stages of pre-production and that he has secured the rights to Gaye’s music in the film.

In the 34 years since Gaye’s death, numerous attempts to make a film about his life have been started by the likes of Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfini, Lenny Kravitz and Jamie Foxx.