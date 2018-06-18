Dr. Dre Developing Biopic Of Marvin Gaye: Report

Let’s get it on!
Rap legend turned showbiz mogul Dr. Dre is reportedly developing a biopic of music legend Marvin Gaye, who was fatally shot by his own father in 1984 in Los Angeles.
Variety reports that Dre is in the early stages of pre-production and that he has secured the rights to Gaye’s music in the film.
In the 34 years since Gaye’s death, numerous attempts to make a film about his life have been started by the likes of Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfini, Lenny Kravitz and Jamie Foxx.
Dre’s project has the blessing of Gaye’s family, which has been a stumbling block for other efforts, according to Variety.