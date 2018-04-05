He’s back!

Comedian Mike Myers resurrected his Dr. Evil character on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” and announced that he was recently fired by President Donald Trump.

Now that he’s been let loose, however, Dr. Evil is ready to dish some dirt. In fact, he’s claiming to be responsible for all of Trump’s most evil ideas.

“Even deporting dreamers?” host Jimmy Fallon asked.

“No, Jimmy, even I have my limits,” Dr. Evil replied. “I’m evil, but I’m not a monster.”