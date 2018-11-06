Dr. Evil Taunts 'Doughboy' Don Jr. In His Midterm Election Message

Dr. Evil emerged from his lair on Monday to announce on “The Tonight Show” that he was running in the midterm elections.

“It’s 2018. Evil’s in right now,” Dr. Evil, a.k.a. Mike Myers, told host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s hip. It’s like playing Fortnite while slamming a Tide pod and doing the Shiggy challenge.”

Dr. Evil added that running for political office wasn’t his first choice.

“Originally I was hoping for Brett Kavanaugh’s job, but Trump said I was too even-tempered for that,” he said.

Dr. Evil also unveiled his “5 Point Evil Plan,” which includes a special role for “doughboy” Donald Trump Jr.