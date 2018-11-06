COMEDY
11/06/2018 03:42 am ET

Dr. Evil Taunts 'Doughboy' Don Jr. In His Midterm Election Message

Mike Myers brings back his "Austin Powers" villain with a message to "Make America Evil Again."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Dr. Evil emerged from his lair on Monday to announce on “The Tonight Show” that he was running in the midterm elections. 

“It’s 2018. Evil’s in right now,” Dr. Evil, a.k.a. Mike Myers, told host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s hip. It’s like playing Fortnite while slamming a Tide pod and doing the Shiggy challenge.”

Dr. Evil added that running for political office wasn’t his first choice. 

“Originally I was hoping for Brett Kavanaugh’s job, but Trump said I was too even-tempered for that,” he said. 

Dr. Evil also unveiled his “5 Point Evil Plan,” which includes a special role for  “doughboy” Donald Trump Jr

Check it out in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

2018 Elections The Tonight Show Mike Myers Austin Powers Dr. Evil
Dr. Evil Taunts 'Doughboy' Don Jr. In His Midterm Election Message
CONVERSATIONS