Dr. Irvin Yalom on "Becoming Myself" -- A Wavemaker Conversation

At the age of 86, Dr. Irvin Yalom is still rippling.

I quickly discovered this during my visit to the the Palo Alto home of the influential and beloved psychotherapist for a Wavemaker Conversations podcast about his new memoir, Becoming Myself.

Yalom shares how, back in May he had suffered complications from knee replacement surgery and was so ill “I thought I was gonna die.” The Atlantic magazine sent a reporter to interview him in his hospital room. The story, entitled How to Die, begins: “As a psychotherapist, Irvin Yalom has helped others grapple with their mortality. Now he is preparing for his own end.”

It may have felt that way in May. But not now.

What is Rippling?

Rippling is a core concept for Yalom — one he finds empowering for people suffering from a wide range of issues that disturb their inner peace —including the existential anxiety of “the terror of death.”

Rippling refers to passing parts of our self on to others, even to others whom we do not know, much as the ripples caused by a pebble in a pond go on and on until they are no longer visible but continue at the nano level.

Becoming Myself reveals that Irvin Yalom’s rippling force is powered by empathy, which is where his memoir begins.

I awake from my dream at 3 a.m., weeping into my pillow. Moving quietly, so as not to disturb (my wife) Marilyn, I slip out of bed and into the bathroom, dry my eyes, and follow the directions I have given to my patients for fifty years: close your eyes, replay your dream in your mind, and write down what you have seen.

What Yalom saw and heard in his dream, what made him weep, was a memory from when he was 12 years old and, unintentionally, hurt the feelings of a girl in his neighborhood. The title of the chapter: The Birth of Empathy. An early memory of a lack of empathy can still bring this man to tears.

Only two years later, at the age of 14, empathy visits Irvin Yalom and leads him to conclude it will be a driving force in his life’s work.

Late one night, his father had a heart attack. Yalom’s mother blamed Irvin: ”You killed him,” Yalom’s mother screamed, “you killed him.”

The family physician, Dr. Manchester, arrived, cared for Yalom’s father, and paid special attention to Irvin.

(He) tousled my hair, reassured my mother, gave my father an injection .... held his stethoscope to my father’s chest, and then let me listen as he said, “See, sonny, it’s ticking away, strong and regular as a clock. Not to worry. He’s going to be all right.”

No one had ever given me such a gift. Then and there I decided to be like him. I would be a doctor and pass on to others the comfort he had offered me.

The Healing Power of Transparency

In Becoming Myself, Irvin Yalom describes a journey in which he embraces the spirit of improvisation and innovation. Sharing his own personal struggles with his patients, and the rest of us, in his memoir, is one of those innovations that goes against the grain of traditional psychoanalysis.

When I told him I was struck by how seldom life’s obstacles left him depressed, he volunteered “...my disease is anxiety, not depression.”

I ask him if there is something that helps him during his moments of anxiety.

He responded by sharing a story of a recent patient who believed she was “beyond repair.”

Determined to convince her she was wrong, Dr. Yalom shared with her a piece of his own intense anxiety from his youth - an unusually moving story that, as you’ll hear (if you listen beginning 13 minutes into our podcast), still provokes an intense emotional reaction from Dr. Yalom. The story has an impact on the patient. She is now doing the difficult work of trying to repair herself.

On being transparent about his own struggles, he tells me: “I’ve hardly ever, ever done it with a patient without something good coming of it.”

A Novice At Growing Old

“I’m realizing now there is a veil of tears and pain in me I may never be done with,” he writes to us — his reader/patients — late in Becoming Myself.

There is that power of transparency again. Just knowing that an individual as personally and professionally fulfilled as Irvin Yalom acknowledges a “veil of tears” in his own life is a statement that may provide comfort to others.

But now that Becoming Myself has been published, he has a new challenge, summed up by the title of his final chapter: “A Novice at Growing Old.”

He writes “I’ve always had a stack of books waiting in the back of my mind to be written, but no longer. Once I finish this work, I feel certain there are no more books waiting for me.”

I think he has found a loophole in the “no more books” policy.

As he finished telling that moving story about helping the woman who believed she was beyond repair, Yalom added: “I’ll write about this some day.”

At 86, Dr. Irvin Yalom is not preparing to die. He is preparing to create more ripples.

============================