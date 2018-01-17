Dr. Naumche Matoski’s 5 Amazing Social Media Tactics For Marketing Your Medical Practice

Dr. Naumche Matoski wasn’t always a successful doctor, far from it. At the young age of 23 years old, in a foreign land with zero money and one rent payment away from homelessness, his parents got divorced. This unfortunate event took place in the middle of medical school, making his situation far more desperate.

Nevertheless, Dr. Matoski persevered by taking on 2 jobs while studying full-time, and managed to graduate as one of the top students in his class. His problems were far from over, as his father was living without electricity and sold scrap metal and glass to make ends meet. While his family still had personal and financial difficulties at the time, Dr. Matoski knew that he was capable of overcoming any obstacle life threw at him.

This key observation showed up at the right time, as Dr. Naumche Matoski found himself being rejected from over 70 different job interviews. Through will and perseverance, he found his first job as a pharmacy clerk. At the age of 25, he eventually left his country and went to Germany, where he did his residency in internal medicine. With only 180 Euros left to his name, he had to think fast!

He was able to learn the German language in 6 months, and learning from his failures with his previous job rejections, he was able to apply for a job and this time get it on the first try! Dr. Matoski’s insatiable work ethic over the next 2 years allowed him to be recognized as one of the most talented young doctors in his clinic.

Since then, Dr. Matoski has managed to open up his own private medical practice, and it has become successful beyond belief. Not only is his phone ringing everyday with new patients, but he repeatedly turns down new referrals due to his jam-packed schedule! On top of that, other doctors have reached out to Dr. Naumche Matoski and asked about the secrets to his success. Where most doctors fail or barely manage to break even in profit and patient retention, Dr. Matoski has thrived. I was genuinely curious to know what separated Dr. Matoski from the rest of the physicians in his space, so I reached out to him. Surprisingly, he was very transparent about his hidden secret for significantly growing his medical practice in such a short period of time: Social media. He said that most people will hear his advice, yet ignore it, thinking that the solution must be more mystical or complex than it really is.

In particular, he had 5 specific social media tactics that he has used since day 1 - and continues to use - in order to build and grow his medical practice:

1. Define EXACTLY who you are

Dr. Matoski said that the #1 mistake most doctors make on social media is that they post stuff, just for the sake of posting stuff. Even worse, many doctors derail their perceived value when they try to be weird and funny. “Making fun of yourself just for that $12 on ad clicks is not a sustainable strategy. You need to know exactly who you are and the value you bring to your patients. Answering that question will make the difference between being a person who delivers value, and a social media clown who isn’t taken seriously,” says Dr. Matoski.

To illustrate this point, Dr. Matoski told me about a scene from the movie “Catch Me If You Can” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonardo’s character presents himself as a college professor, successfully faking it for an ENTIRE semester without getting caught. When he was asked how he did it, his response was dumbfoundingly simple: “I just read the chapters in advance.”

What ‘chapters’ in life have you read in advance, compared to your peers and the general public? As a physician, you are obviously a specialized expert in something. That gives you the opportunity to find your message and polish it. When you do that, you will shine so bright that people will find it hard to ignore you.

2. Master ONE social media channel

There is an INFINITE amount of information about social media on the Internet - what to post, where to post, when to post, how often to post, and so on. Gurus will get into endless debates and discussions about this. Unfortunately, the world is not a black and white place that provides a single and definitive answer. People like Grant Cardone are everywhere on social media and make money, yet there are people who are ‘nobodies’ and still make lots of money.

Dr. Naumche Matoski’s advice was very simple: Choose ONE social media channel and master it to perfection. Avoid the temptation to buy the next social media course that teaches you how to spread yourself thin. Finally, integrate email marketing into your social media channel of choice and consistently put out high-value content. Although Dr. Matoski is personally a fan of Instagram, he highly encourages physicians to find the channel that works best for generating increases in practice revenue and patient volume.

3. Use “word-of-mouth” marketing

If you study the pages of social media influencers like Gary Vaynerchuk and Tai Lopez, you will see THOUSANDS of interviews and featured guests. Why? Dr. Naumche Matoski told me that all of these things are ‘interconnecting’. Keep in mind that every one of these influencers already has their own following!

For starters, being seen near authorities increases the perceived authority of an individual. Secondly, by saying good things about their friends, influencers are expanding an individual’s reach while also expanding their own reach at the same time.

Let’s put it this way: You have bought products and services because of a trusted friend’s recommendation, right? If you consider a certain influencer to be one of your trusted friends, you’ll likely buy whatever they are pitching! That’s how influencer marketing works, and you can use it to your advantage too.

If you take the time to properly invest in building beneficial and productive relationships with influencers in your space, they’ll likely say a good word or two about your practice and your services. Of course, this implies that your practice can deliver value and effectively solve people’s problems. There’s nothing worse than ruining your reputation because you failed to deliver on your promise.

4. Be OBSESSED with acquiring guidance from a mentor

“Going through almost 10 years of medical school has taught me that if you want to stay on top of the curve, you need to acquire useful knowledge as fast as possible. You can read all the books and study all the courses, yet STILL be behind,” said Dr. Matoski.

“Make a list of the skills that you want, then reach up and find yourself a mentor with a proven track record. Pick their brains and learn their traits. They already have the experience you want and have made the mistakes that you can avoid. But above all else, make sure you contribute to the mentor-mentee relationship and actually do what they say. There’s nothing a mentor dislikes more than having their time wasted by somebody who won’t listen to what they have to say, or procrastinates on implementing their advice.”

5. Above all else, remember that you are the CHESSMASTER and not the PAWN!

Dr. Naumche Matoski closed out his conversation with me by reminding me to focus on the bigger picture. That involves staying focused on mastering your craft while polishing your character into something that people are attracted to.