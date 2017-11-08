Dr. Omer Cheema, Head of IoT Marketing at Samsung, Shares His Business Journey and What It Takes for IoT Success

Dr. Omer Cheema is an IoT veteran. Currently, as the head of IoT Marketing team at Samsung, Omer is leading various strategic initiatives aimed at building new business around IoT. Following are the key excerpts from one of his recent interviews with us:

Q: How did you get started working on IoT?

I have been working on IoT for 20+ years now. It had no specific name at that time. As an extension of a university project, I ended up launching a company that provided GPS based vehicle tracking service for fleet owners. The venture became quite successful, because the existing fleet tracking technologies were based on inaccurate analog location tracking and GPS based location had just started picking up.

Fleet tracking is basically a subset of asset tracking. Using the same platform, you can add more sensors to all kind of assets and enable use cases in smart metering and asset protection etc. This resulted in very fast growth and eventually my company got acquired by a larger player.

Q: What would you advise to entrepreneurs in IoT space?

Defining a killer use case is the key for consumer IoT.

I receive dozens of pitches for investment and partnership requests from startup founders every month. While strong activity in IoT is great news, I believe most of the companies today are “engineering driven” and not “user driven”. Being an engineer, watching my toaster tweet might be a very fulfilling experience. But building a real business requires much more than a Wi-Fi chip, a cloud connection and a PowerPoint deck.

Here is a litmus test: if you can't convince a housewife to buy your consumer IoT product, my advice is to pivot now before you waste money on something that has no mass market appeal.

Q: What about the industrial IoT: lately we have been hearing a lot about Industrial IoT?

Industrial IoT is very RoI driven. If with an investment in IoT infrastructure, a plant operator can save some money, they will invest. So entrepreneurs need to have the right RoI driven messaging for their marketing material.

One more thing, typical VC with 7-8 year investment cycle are a little hesitant to invest in industrial IoT startups because of slow evolution of industrial IoT. Legacy systems are the key reason behind it. I jokingly tell people that God managed to make the world in seven days, because He didn't have to deal with an install-base.

So if you are in industrial IoT space and looking to raise money, strategic investors from corporate VCs might be a better avenue for fund raising.

Q: What are the key success factors in IoT?

Being successful in IoT requires a broad range of skills ranging from hardware to embedded software and cloud. Most of the startups are very software-centric and lack the understanding of hardware business.

During the last decade, the Bay Area has built a strong software engineering talent base. However, it has lost the hardware talent in this process. Hardware is a critical part of IoT. Building a hardware product requires expertise in component sourcing, supply chain management and inventory management. You can’t have an overnight firmware update for your hardware. If you ship a product with a critical bug, you would need to deal with the recall and customer service issues. Startups need to revive the hardware culture to be successful in IoT.

Data ownership will define the winners in IoT. And hardware is the source of IoT data. In 2017, hardware companies are more careful as they have seen Nokia and Motorola destruction because of Google’s software disruption in mobile. They will try their best to not let Google or Amazon own the data this time around.

