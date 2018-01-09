Dr. Peter Osborne Shares Stage with Suzanne Somers at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club

Dr. Peter Osborne shared the stage with New York Times Best-selling author Suzanne Somer at the Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club. Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Origins Health Care in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a Doctor of pastoral science, and a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist. He is one of the world’s leading authorities on gluten sensitivity, and lectures nationally to both the public as well as doctors on this and many other nutritionally related topics.

Dr. Peter Osborne was a featured speaker at the annual Thought Leaders Conference Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club. These thought leaders include CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, best-selling authors, technical and medical experts from around the world.

He is the founder of Gluten Free Society and best-selling author of “No Grain, No Pain.”

Autoimmune disease affects an estimated 46,000,000 people in the U.S. alone and is one of the top causes of death despite the fact that Americans spend 100 billion dollars annually to treat it.

“Imagine your child is in constant pain. She has severe headaches and intestinal pain every time she eats, with stabbing joint and muscle pain with her knees swelling up to the size of softballs,” Dr. Osborne said. “Imagine you take your child to the doctor and you hear these words. We don’t know why she is not responding. You need to go home and prepare. She has maybe six months to live. What would you say? What would you do?”

That is the situation a family was in when they came to him for help. The girl had been diagnosed with terminal juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

“The traditional treatments for this is a cocktail of medications designed to ease pain and suppress the immune system,” Dr. Osborne said. “The long-term side effects affect the gut, erode the bones and suppress the immune system to the brink of failure.”

Food was one of the triggers for her condition. None of the treatments she was receiving from her former doctor would have helped her. The average doctor receives less than seven hours of nutrition and dietary training. Thanks to Dr. Osborne, her story had a very happy ending.

Today, she is off all of her medications, and the stent she had is gone. She enjoys sports and has graduated from high school.

Osborne said, “Out of the thousands of people I have seen in my office in the past 16 years, I’m only able to help .02 percent of all of the people that suffer from autoimmune disease. That’s why I founded the Gluten Free Society and wrote 'No Grain No Pain.' I wanted this message to be received by the millions of sufferers trying to find answers. I love what I do and I have a passion for helping people to get better.”

Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Origins Health Care in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a doctor of pastoral science, and a board certified clinical nutritionist. Often referred to as “The Gluten Free Warrior,” he is one of the most sought after alternative and nutritional experts in the world. His practice is centered on helping nutritionally support those with painful chronic degenerative and autoimmune problems using natural methods. He is one of the world’s leading authorities on gluten sensitivity, and lectures nationally to both the public as well as doctors on this and many other nutritionally related topics.