Court Invokes Dr. Seuss' Lorax To Block Gas Pipeline Construction

If you ever needed proof that the works of Dr. Seuss contain important messages for both adults and children alike, look no further than the U.S. Court of Appeals.

A panel of federal judges from the 4th Circuit Court recently blocked plans to construct an underground gas pipeline through two national forests and a portion of the Appalachian Trail ― and it did so by quoting the Lorax.

“We trust the United States Forest Service to ‘speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues,’” the panel ruled, per CNN.

The quote was one of the most recognizable lines from The Lorax, Dr. Seuss’ cautionary tale which stresses the importance of safeguarding the environment.

CNN reported that the court’s decision, which was issued last week, criticized the U.S. Forest Service for failing to protect national forest resources after it authorized the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by Dominion Energy.