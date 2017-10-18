"DRACULA! The Tale of Flesh and Blood" Hits The Village for Halloween

A new version of Dracula, just in time to propel the Halloween festivities into full swing, has hit the New York stage at the 13th Street Rep and it promises to deliver a great evening of vampire horror, classic Bram Stoker moments, and a new translation of the classic horror novel. Boston playwright, Ted Minos, who has written, directed, and produced the play (now running through October 28th, 2017) shares his vision of “Dracula! The Tale of Flesh and Blood,” his new play, and explains why he has chosen to bring the king of vampires back to life.

Q: A “Dracula” play for Halloween is a phenomenal idea! How did all this get started. Why another adaption of Bram Stoker's classic?

Ted Minos: You can say it began from my love of the genre. I grew up in the 1960’s in Everett, MA, a little blue-collar town near Boston. Most of my friends and I lived in the Park Theatre every Saturday along with hundreds of other Baby-Boomers. For me personally, film and music was an escape from the challenges of being a child of color in a predominantly intolerant town. Yet, I was at a place I loved, particularly on Saturday Matinees at the Park Theatre. Now, we enjoyed to some degree almost everything and the experience of a double feature and games in the old Park, but we absolutely doted and feasted on horror films. Hence as a writer and director, it was a project I nourished for years to produce Dracula, for live-theatre, and the best rendition of that story is the original, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, still a marvelous page-turner, which I admire and is the source of my adaptation.

Q: Tell us about your adaption. How's it different or new?

Ted Minos: What is unique with this adaption is the writer’s voice. I don’t like a monotone approach, so I saw the opportunity to lead-in to this story with a touch of humor, in order to engage the audience, bring all the characters to a human approachable level, then build towards the horror stuff. Over the many years developing a skill-set of keeping outdoor NYC Park audiences engaged, also through years of directing Shakespeare in that environment, I learned some strategies to keep the audience’s focus and general engagement...my secret formula (ha, ha ha).

Q: What can we can expect from this new version?

Ted Minos: Great performances from a gifted cast, wonderful production values (for such humble means)... Invention, humor, horror, a roller-coaster ride of entertainment with Stoker’s poetic touch. Also, quite possibly the desire to see it again (and again)!

Q~ Tell us about your production company... what's in the cards for Dracula! And other new productions? Is Frankenstein or other similar genre works in the cards?

Ted Minos: Founding Moose Hall Theatre Company / Inwood Shakespeare Festival key influences were, my early days in Boston as an associate member of the Boston Repertory Theatre, an extremely talented group including Esquire Jauchem, Greg Meeh, David Morse and David Zucker, all under 30 then, who actually managed to purchase an old recording studio and finance its renovation into a nice little theatre. At 19 years old they were an important influence to me. Also, coming to NY in the mid-late 1970’s, Joseph Papp’s Delacourt Theatre in Central Park. There is a significant difference to Free Public Accessible Theatre to the traditional venues. I also learned a tremendous amount in reaching a house of varied demographics, from the genius of William Shakespeare. With Moose Hall Theatre Company, unlike many institutions in my home town when I grew up, I was determined to create a company to represent inclusiveness to all shades of culture, gender, religion, politics etc. for all artists. Lee Kaplan, our graphic artist, and I consciously worked on a logo that would feel familiar and inviting to the common-person in reaching our audiences.

I offer Dracula! The Tale of Flesh and Blood to surprise and delight. It would be most wonderful and worthy I think, if it found its angels and destiny to Off-Broadway. Certainly, along with Shakespeare and modern classics, I will explore the horror, science-fiction, romance and fantasy genre in productions to come. In our pocket, so to speak, we have already produced, Arabian Nights, The Three Musketeers, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, War of the Worlds, Zorro, and The Golem.

Q: You’ve already had some great success with Dracula! Tell us more about that.

Ted Minos: In 2009 Dracula! was presented as part of the Inwood Shakespeare Festival on the Inwood Hill Park Peninsula in northernmost Manhattan. This production filled the venue, which is quite large with hundreds of spectators by the final weeks. The New Yorker Magazine’s then photo editor Elisabeth Biondi dispatched Yela Monakhov to photograph us, which led to a page in their August 2009 edition. Alexis Soloski, then with the Village Voice, gave us a nice blurb for their July 8th, Voice Choices. I will bring the classics downtown but Dracula! for my love of the story and the holiday, was my deliberate choice to introduce our unique style to the greater NY arena to say “Here we are, now let’s start with a bit of fun!” but of course “When out with the Count, drink responsibly!” ™