5 YouTube Drag Queens Who'll Help You Look Beat For The Gods

Most of the makeup artists we spoke to agreed that <a href="https://www.lorealparisusa.com/products/makeup/eye/mascara/voluminous-original-mascara.aspx?shade=black-brown">L’Oreal’s Voluminous</a> mascara is a must-have in their makeup kits. “I love L’Oreal’s Voluminous,” <a href="http://lorihamlin.com/" target="_blank">Lori Hamlin Penske</a> of New York City told HuffPost. “I totally swear by it. I have YSL and Armani, I have all of them, for different things, but that’s my go-to for everyday and I actually carry a few in my bag at all times so I can just give them to the client.” <br><a href="http://www.nybridalbeauty.com/2337496-portfolio" target="_blank"><br>Amanda Shackleton</a>, a makeup artist also based in New York City, said she likes the big, chunky brush, but noted it can cause a few clumps. However, she has a simple solution. “What I do is, once I’m done with the first couple coats, I wipe off the brush and then I use it to blend out any kind of chunks,” she said. “But it’s the best mascara out there. I’ve tried all of the Dior ones and everything, and that is the one that is in my kit nonstop.” <br><br>Shackleton also said she sometimes mixes Voluminous with <a href="https://www.maybelline.com/eye-makeup/mascara/great-lash-washable-mascara">Maybelline Great Lash</a> (the one in the pink tube that almost everyone has). “That one has been in my kit since I started being a makeup artist and I still keep it in there,” she said. “I love that for definition in the eyelashes, but not necessarily for thickness.” By combining the two ― Great Lash first, followed by Voluminous ― “it just creates this really pretty look,” she said. <br><br>“Basically, you don’t have to spend $50 to get a great mascara,” New York City makeup artist <a href="http://www.amyzdunowskiroeder.com/" target="_blank">Amy Zdunowski-Roeder</a> told HuffPost, adding that she, too, loves L’Oreal Voluminous. “[It works] just as well as anything you buy at Barneys or a department store."<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/l'oreal-paris-voluminous-volume-building-mascara-original/ID=prod12950-product" target="_blank">L'Oreal Voluminous mascara</a>, $7.99 at Walgreens</strong>

