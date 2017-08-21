'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Returning To Vh1 For A Third Season

VH1 announced today that “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will return to the network for its upcoming third season. New episodes of the Emmy-nominated “Untucked” aftershow, which runs on the WOWPresents YouTube Channel, have also been ordered.

“Drag Race” saw its first appearance on VH1 for the second season of “All Stars,” which broadcast simultaneously on both VH1 and Logo in 2016. The ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” also ran on VH1, leading to eight Emmy nominations for the hit LGBTQ reality show.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” executive producer and host RuPaul said in a press release sent to HuffPost. “These All Stars represent the best of the breasts, legs and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

The network hasn’t released a premiere date for the season yet or confirmed the cast for the highly anticipated show, though speculation is already running wild.