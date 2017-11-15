Drake Calls Out Creep Groping A Woman During His Performance

Drake had to check a guy who was getting too handsy with a woman during his show in Sydney on Tuesday.
The rapper/singer paused his performance of “Know Yourself” at Marquee to let the groper know he wasn’t having it.
“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck you up, bruh,” Drake says in a video from the show posted on Instagram. “I’m not playing with you. If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck your ass up.”
As the footage made its rounds on social media, folks chimed in to commend Drake on speaking out.
Pray the creeps get exposed.
