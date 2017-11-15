Drake Calls Out Creep Groping A Woman During His Performance

I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no.🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉 #heropapi #protecterofthepeople #6god #legend #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi

A post shared by louisesukari (@louisesukari) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:04am PST