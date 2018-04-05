Twitter users also caught an Instagram story he posted of Burke at work during the game ― with hearts in the place of emoji eyes.
What this means is anyone’s guess ― but Drake’s interest seems like it rates above mere professional admiration.
It was just last season when Drake wore a “Woman Crush Everyday” sweatshirt with Burke’s face on the front, and then invited her to dinner at his house via another reporter on the air.
Burke accepted on Twitter, but later said they never got together.
Still, Burke acknowledged she enjoyed the attention.
As a replay of her Wednesday encounter with Drake played, she said she appreciated that he was a fan: “He made my life a hell of a lot more fun for a couple of weeks last year,” she said.
