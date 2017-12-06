Dramatic Images From Devastating Southern California Wildfires

Southern California residents face growing uncertainty as several fast-moving wildfires continue to engulf tens of thousands of acres while destroying dozens of homes in its path.

Flames consumed the hills surrounding Interstate 405 near Los Angeles’ famed Getty Center early Wednesday, with the fire lighting up the high terrain in a horrifying, apocalyptic-like display. The blaze forced the closure of part of the heavily traveled north-south freeway.

Not the typical morning commute... pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

In haunting photos, rows of homes are seen razed to the ground in Ventura County, where the largest of the fires has overtaken more than 50,000 acres since Monday night.

Overall, more than 68,000 acres are estimated to have been charred across Southern California this week. As of Wednesday morning, no deaths had been reported from the fires.

Other images show residents helplessly huddled together on a street corner, a homeowner desperately trying to smother flames with dirt and a teenager with day-old puppies evacuating a neighborhood.

