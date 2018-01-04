Draw Clients by Being Dependable

There are a few things in business that remain the same no matter the industry, no matter the size of the business. Most of the time these are the items that also transcend to one’s personal life as they stem from simple values.

I remember when I opened my first salon. There were key items that I prided myself in and I still do today. Now, with my company at over 200 locations, some of these simple things have become more important than ever. One of the definites on my list is being dependable.

Being dependable comes in many forms. It’s often just as important as the products, or the services, you provide. What I mean is that you must create a constant in your business life by showing up on time, standing behind your products. and demonstrating reliability.

Dependability is important because clients, regardless of the industry, like stability. They want to feel secure knowing that you are going to follow through and represent what your brand stands for.

Now, I do understand that things change quickly in today’s world. However, this is all the more reason that we need to make our clients feel at ease, especially when we go through changes. Strive to maintain a level of consistency for your clients. Communicate and assure them that the changes you are making are for a good reason and that they will not affect your ability to perform.

It’s also important to be a dependable resource for your clients,. This is true no matter what field you are working in. Do your research. Stay on top of the trends in your industry. Know the latest products. Understand what’s working and what’s not. And, more importantly, be able to explain why. Your clients depend on you for this type of information.

Being timely is another area that is a requirement if you want to be recognized as dependable. When you fail to be on schedule you are communicating to your client that their time is not as important as your own. No one enjoys waiting when they have an appointment. Keep in mind, your clients have schedules, too.

Dependability also requires you to equip yourself with the tools of your profession or trade. Your clients rely on you and are hiring you because you are the expert. Your tool may be a pair of scissors, a hammer, a computer, or a calculator. Regardless of what your required tools are, make sure you are ready to go to work and finish quality work for your clients.