Draymond Green To Face California Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault

A young couple have decided to file a lawsuit in California against Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green after they were assaulted by Green and his associates last summer in East Lansing, Michigan.

During a press conference on Tuesday, former Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson and Bianca Williams, his girlfriend, talked at length on Tuesday about how their lives were altered for the worse after the NBA’s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and his associates physically assaulted the both of them last year.

The couple claimed Green told Edmondson, “I know niggas like you. I pay for niggas like you scholarship,” before two of his associates choked Edmondson. Soon after, one of them allegedly turned around and choked Williams, too.

“I spent the whole night crying,” Williams said Tuesday. “I still feel that man’s hand around my neck.”

“You don’t know how it feels to see your girlfriend hurt and scared,” Edmondson added. “I felt powerless to help her.”

According to their account, things didn’t stop there. The next night, when Edmondson asked Green to apologize, Green punched him in the face, they said.

Green faced assault charges last summer as a result of the incident, later accepting a plea deal and agreeing to pay a $500 fine. But the victims struggled to return to their normal lives after the incident.

Edmondson even temporarily left Michigan State University as he dealt with harassment on and offline.

“No one stood up to me, even close friends who I thought would be in my wedding one day,” he said, adding, “I have never felt so low in my life. I felt like I was being kicked when I was already on the ground.”

The couple will be represented by high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, who organized the press conference at her Los Angeles offices. Bloom has represented a number of celebrity clients including Kathy Griffin and Blac Chyna, and said she feels Green never properly accepted responsibility for his role in the events that transpired in Michigan.

Williams agreed. “We do not want this to happen to anybody else,” she said.