Dreamers Are an Economic Asset to Our Economy

As businesses in the Borderplex Region and across the country scramble for qualified, trained or trainable workers, youth who are eligible under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, may offer help.

In August, 2017, the United States Department of Labor reported that 6.2 million jobs were unfilled in our country. These job openings spanned an array of business sectors. Despite the rhetoric about plummeting employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector, 338,000 of those jobs remained unfilled.

A whopping 1.1 million jobs remained open in the health and education sector. Other important segments in the U.S. economy also struggled to hire qualified employees, including the construction industry which could not fill 390,000 jobs.

In the meantime, the approximately 800,000 youth, or “Dreamers”, who are eligible for a work permit and an education under DACA offer some hope for U.S. employers to fill those job openings and close the skills gap in our country.

Dreamers bring many positive elements which could bolster the U.S. economy and workforce.

However, certain myths from DACA opponents about these young people need to be dispelled. First, DACA beneficiaries are not slackers, they are motivated and well-educated. In fact, 36 percent of Dreamers aged 25 and older possessed a Bachelor’s degree or higher—which is 6 points higher than the national rate reported by the Census Bureau for 2011-2015. Forty-five percent of that age group were in school and 72 percent were pursuing a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

What’s more, policy institutes from across the political spectrum have published findings supporting the view that Dreamers are a net benefit to this country.

According to The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning group, 91 percent of the Dreamers were employed.

The CATO Institute, a center-right and Libertarian-oriented think tank reported that repealing the DACA program would cost the federal government $60 billion and would reduce the nation’s economic growth by $280 billion over the next decade. It also reported that the average DACA beneficiary earns about $17 an hour.

At the same time, there is no evidence that DACA recipients displace, nor take jobs from the domestic work force.

American taxpayers have already invested at least 4.2 billion dollars into the Dreamers’ K-12 education. If our nation were to deport these young people, that educational investment would benefit whichever country would receive them and would be a massive lost educational and workforce investment to the U.S.

Here in the Borderplex region, which is defined as El Paso County, Texas; Ciudad Juarez; and Dona Ana County, New Mexico, we understand the importance of bilateral trade and labor movement. Our businesses share the same hiring pressures that others face throughout the country. The idea of deporting 800,000 productive workers from our labor-strapped enterprises, 271,000 of whom live in Texas and another 15,000 who live in New Mexico, is counterproductive in growing a vibrant, world-class economy.

Another net benefit to our country is the young demographic profile DACA recipients offer. As the Dreamers continue to enter the workforce, they will become taxpayers. In a time when the social security system desperately needs younger contributors like the DACA beneficiaries, their presence in the system will add billions of dollars in local, state, and federal taxes.

Of course, there are moral and social arguments that support keeping DACA kids in this country. The overwhelming majority of the DACA youth are hard-working, eager to achieve, and bring unique skill sets to our labor force. So far, three major bills safeguarding the DACA spirit all provide for a rigorous screening process to ensure that troublemakers and malcontents and not permitted to stay in the U.S.