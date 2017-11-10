“Dreams Don’t Have An Expiration Date”: Karyn White Returns With Movie, Stunning Soundtrack Album

by Michael P Coleman

As is commonplace for creative folk, music superstar Karyn White took a hiatus almost two decades ago. In her case, she had a daughter to raise.

Pop and R & B fans had watched White explode onto the music scene in the late 80s with the first of a string of smashes including “Secret Rendezvous,” “The Way You Love Me,” and the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “Romantic.” The artist’s signature hit, “Superwoman,” took the world by storm, and was quickly covered by Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Dionne Warwick.

With no disrespect to those legendary ladies, White’s original version is far superior.

“That song was the great separator,” the 52-year-old legend joked. “I had been compared to Janet [Jackson] and Jody [Watley], so when I came out with that [song], that was an anthem. I was really blessed to get “Superwoman” — it took me to a whole other level.”

Just a few years later, White took a break from the entertainment industry. Today, she is back with a vengeance, launching the next phase of her career with her own production company and her first feature film, the independently produced and distributed Gale & The Storm.

Shot on a modest $20,000 budget and filmed entirely in Sacramento, California, the project is described as a “feel good movie” that takes viewers on a “journey of the heart…where determination can lead you anywhere.” The film is loosely based on White’s life and career, with White portraying a singer, Gale Storm, whose dedication and resolve are tested by a variety of music industry forces.

For fans of White’s, Gale & The Storm is an Empire-esque must-see!

“I want people to leave the film and be inspired to live and to dream,” White said. “It’s a good ‘come back’ story. Dreams don’t have an expiration date. I hope people will overcome their fears and find the courage to go against the system and believe in themselves. I hope they’ll be encouraged, forgive themselves for past mistakes, and not let those mistakes define them.”

White has made Gale & The Storm available for rent and purchase exclusively at galeandthestorm.com. In doing so, she’s trying to change the game, so to speak, for other artists that the entertainment industry may have tried to leave behind.

“People are wondering whether we’re going to be with Netflix,” White shared. “Once you give your film to Netflix, they pretty much own it in perpetuity. We’re building a distribution platform…for other legendary artists. I told [New Edition founding member] Ralph Tresvant that I want him on my next project. This first one is really just me laying the foundation, but I definitely plan on working with a lot of my legendary artists. I want to showcase their gifts, sort of like what Unsung is doing, but not so much talk about the tragedy. I believe some of the most talented artists today aren’t on the radio, but that doesn’t mean we’re forgotten.”

One thing music fans haven’t forgotten is what a force White is in the studio, and the soundtrack to Gale & The Storm certainly supports that notion. White is singing better than ever, but she took a hard right turn with regard to her sound — and you can hear it in every note of the film’s excellent soundtrack album.

“It was so much fun to get out of the ‘Karyn White’ box, the Babyface and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis sound,” White admitted. “I felt like we, as R & B artists, were abandoning our national treasures — a lot of us are doing pop, while [artists like] Adele, Sam Smith, and Bruno Mars are doing funk. I think the 70s sound was some of the best music that our generation has produced.”

In an era when many “legacy artists” are content to coast and rehash their glory days, White has stepped far outside of her box and delivered a 12-track funk-fest that would make Chaka proud.

And somewhat like Khan, White has faced her share of challenges and has come out on the other side of the storm.

“I have a lot to say,” White reflects. “Having been so young and having a lot, screwing things up, not getting it right, not being appreciative of my blessings. I tell people I feel like God pulled me out of the industry, because there are a lot of artists — who I won’t name — who stayed in and wound up spiraling out of control, and even [facing] death. So I have a lot to share, especially with this generation today. These millennials believe everything is quick and they don’t understand the hard work behind it. It’s not money that defines you. You have to get your spirit right, and know who you are. So I’m really excited about the future.”

With you in it, Karyn White, so are we.

Click here to rent or purchase the film Gale & The Storm.

Click here to catch up with Karyn White or purchase the soundtrack album to Gale & The Storm.