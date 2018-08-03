We might be in the end of so-called wedding season, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack away those wedding guest jumpsuits and comfortable wedges for the dance floor.
If you’re wondering what the heck to wear to an upcoming fall or winter wedding, we’ve got you covered. Most importantly, you’ll want a dressy coat or jacket that’ll complement your carefully chosen maxi or dressy jumpsuit, not take away from it.
That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite outerwear that would look stunning at a wedding. From leather jackets and trench coats for an edgier look, to embellished and jacquard coats for something dressier, there’s something below for every kind of wedding guest style.
Below, 22 dressy jackets and coats to wear to a wedding:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.