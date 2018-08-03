We might be in the end of so-called wedding season, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack away those wedding guest jumpsuits and comfortable wedges for the dance floor.

If you’re wondering what the heck to wear to an upcoming fall or winter wedding, we’ve got you covered. Most importantly, you’ll want a dressy coat or jacket that’ll complement your carefully chosen maxi or dressy jumpsuit, not take away from it.

That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite outerwear that would look stunning at a wedding. From leather jackets and trench coats for an edgier look, to embellished and jacquard coats for something dressier, there’s something below for every kind of wedding guest style.

Below, 22 dressy jackets and coats to wear to a wedding:

1 BCBGeneration Mixed Faux Fur Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : S to XL



2 ASOS DESIGN Embellished Collar Coat ASOS Sizes : 00 to 28



3 Tinsel Faux Fur Leopard Jacket Nordstrom

Sizes: S to L

4 BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL



5 ASOS DESIGN Curve Mongolian Ombre Faux Fur Festival Jacket ASOS Sizes : 14 to 28



6 J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat Nordstrom Sizes : 00 to 16



7 Halogen Tie Sleeve Trench Coat Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL, XS petite to L petite



8 ASOS DESIGN Jacquard Trench ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14



9 Sejour Ruffled Faux Leather Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : 14 to 22



10 Sam Edelman Collarless Chubby Faux Fur Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : XS to L



11 ASOS DESIGN Frill Bonded Coat ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14



12 Rag & Bone Sven Reversible Wool Blend Coat Nordstrom Sizes : S to L



13 Leith Midi Coat Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XXL



14 ASOS DESIGN Tailored Lace Blazer ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14



15 Weekday Faux Fur Jacket ASOS Sizes : XS to L



16 Levi's Lamb Touch Faux Leather Moto Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : 1X to 3X



17 Kensie Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL



18 Only Edge To Edge Coat ASOS Sizes : XS to XL



19 Sam Edelman Single Button Brocade Coat Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL



20 BB Dakota Gabrielle Faux Leather Asymmetrical Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : XS to L



21 Halogen Blouson Sleeve Jacket Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XXL, and XXS petite to XL petite



22 Kate Spade New York Faux Fur Collar Wool Blend Coat Nordstrom Sizes: XS to XL

