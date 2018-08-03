HUFFPOST FINDS
08/03/2018 11:16 am ET

22 Dressy Jackets And Coats To Wear To A Wedding

There's something for every kind of wedding guest style.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

We might be in the end of so-called wedding season, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack away those wedding guest jumpsuits and comfortable wedges for the dance floor. 

If you’re wondering what the heck to wear to an upcoming fall or winter wedding, we’ve got you covered. Most importantly, you’ll want a dressy coat or jacket that’ll complement your carefully chosen maxi or dressy jumpsuit, not take away from it. 

That’s why we’ve pulled together some of our favorite outerwear that would look stunning at a wedding. From leather jackets and trench coats for an edgier look, to embellished and jacquard coats for something dressier, there’s something below for every kind of wedding guest style. 

Below, 22 dressy jackets and coats to wear to a wedding

  • 1 BCBGeneration Mixed Faux Fur Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bcbgeneration-mixed-faux-fur-jacket/492778
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: S to XL
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 2 ASOS DESIGN Embellished Collar Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 28<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-design-embellished-collar-coat/prd/948013
    ASOS
    Sizes: 00 to 28
    Get it at ASOS
  • 3 Tinsel Faux Fur Leopard Jacket
    Sizes: S to L<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tinsel-faux-fur-leopard-jacket/4865218?origin=category-perso
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 4 BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/blanknyc-suede-moto-jacket/4844138?origin
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 5 ASOS DESIGN Curve Mongolian Ombre Faux Fur Festival Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-mongolian-ombre-faux-f
    ASOS
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it at ASOS
  • 6 J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 16<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-olga-boiled-wool-topcoat-regular-p
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 00 to 16
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 7 Halogen Tie Sleeve Trench Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL, XS petite to L petite<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/halogen-tie-sleeve
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL, XS petite to L petite
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 8 ASOS DESIGN Jacquard Trench
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-design-jacquard-trench/prd/9104238?clr=mul
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it at ASOS
  • 9 Sejour Ruffled Faux Leather Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 22<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sejour-ruffled-faux-leather-jacket/488679
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14 to 22
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 10 Sam Edelman Collarless Chubby Faux Fur Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to L<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sam-edelman-collarless-chubby-faux-fur-jac
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 11 ASOS DESIGN Frill Bonded Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14&nbsp;<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-design-frill-bonded-coat/prd/9022388
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14 
    Get it at ASOS
  • 12 Rag & Bone Sven Reversible Wool Blend Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to L<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rag-bone-sven-reversible-wool-blend-coat/49
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 13 Leith Midi Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XXL&nbsp;<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/leith-midi-coat/4449097?origin=cat
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XXL 
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 14 ASOS DESIGN Tailored Lace Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-design-tailored-lace-blazer/prd/9473801?cl
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it at ASOS
  • 15 Weekday Faux Fur Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to L<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/weekday/weekday-faux-fur-jacket/prd/8782936?clr=blue
    ASOS
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it at ASOS
  • 16 Levi's Lamb Touch Faux Leather Moto Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/levis-lamb-touch-faux-leather-moto-jacket
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 17 Kensie Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/kensie-faux-fur-leopard-print-coat/494080
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 18 Only Edge To Edge Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it at <a href="http://us.asos.com/only/only-edge-to-edge-coat/prd/9952282?clr=rosepin
    ASOS
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it at ASOS
  • 19 Sam Edelman Single Button Brocade Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sam-edelman-single-button-brocade-coat/50
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 20 BB Dakota Gabrielle Faux Leather Asymmetrical Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to L<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bb-dakota-gabrielle-faux-leather-asymmetri
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 21 Halogen Blouson Sleeve Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XXL, and XXS petite to XL petite<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/halogen-blo
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XXL, and XXS petite to XL petite
    Get it at Nordstrom
  • 22 Kate Spade New York Faux Fur Collar Wool Blend Coat
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL&nbsp;<br>Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/kate-spade-new-york-faux-fur-collar
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL 
    Get it at Nordstrom

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Fashion Style Shoppable Weddings
22 Dressy Jackets And Coats To Wear To A Wedding
CONVERSATIONS