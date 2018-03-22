Drew Barrymore Calls Jake Gyllenhaal Her Least-Talented Costar

Actress Drew Barrymore might have some explaining to do after rating Jake Gyllenhaal the least-talented costar she’s worked with.

Granted, the “Santa Clarita Diet” actress did so under duress on “The Late Late Show” Wednesday. But still.

In a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” with fellow guest John Boyega and host James Corden, Barrymore was faced with the choice of eating a turkey testicle or responding to Corden’s demand to “rank your costars from most to least talented.”

The choices were Gyllenhaal (whom she appeared with in “Donnie Darko”), Adam Sandler (“The Wedding Singer” and others), and Hugh Grant (“Music And Lyrics”).

Barrymore tabbed Gyllenhaal as the weakest thespian. Reminded by Corden that she had to rank them from most to least talented, she answered: Adam, Hugh, Jake.

“I’m sorry, Jake,” she said. “It was the turkey testicle.”